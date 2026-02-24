MLS hires firm to assist in Don Garber succession plan

Open Extended Reactions

MLS has hired a search firm to lead the recruitment drive for a potential successor to league commissioner Don Garber, whose contract expires at the end of 2027.

A source confirmed to ESPN that the firm in question is Korn Ferry, which will attempt to help find suitable candidates as MLS navigates its way through a vital phase. The World Cup is being held in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. this summer, with MLS expecting the tournament to help spur further interest in the league.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement with the MLS Players Association expires at the end of 2027 -- coinciding with the end of Garber's contract -- and the league's media rights deal with Apple expires two years later.

"As part of the comprehensive organizational review initiated last year to evaluate MLS' leadership structure, operational effectiveness, and long-term governance, the Board of Governors and Commissioner Garber have retained an executive search firm to support succession planning," MLS spokesperson Dan Courtemanche told ESPN in a statement. "This step reflects responsible long-term planning and is aligned with the league's broader evolution."

The CBA's expiration comes at an awkward time given that due to the change in the league calendar to a summer-spring season, it would occur in the middle of the 2027-28 campaign -- a first under the new format.

A source with knowledge of the situation made it clear that Garber, who will be 70 when his current deal expires, hasn't decided if he'll step down at that precise moment, or carry on through at least the end of the 2027-28 season. Garber was first named MLS commissioner in 1999, after working for the NFL.

The hiring of Korn Ferry comes as MLS is attempting to be more prepared in terms of succession planning, and last year also hired the Miles Group (TMG) to help develop plans in that regard.

MLS is also dealing with various transitions of league personnel. Long-time deputy commissioner Mark Abbott retired at the end of 2022, though he still serves the league as a consultant. MLS VP Gary Stevenson is retiring at the end of August. Chris McGowan, the former EVP of Club Performance, left last year, and was replaced by Charles Altchek.

Sportico was the first to report that Korn Ferry was the search firm that MLS hired.

Garber had recently formed a Succession Committee of owners, which is co-chaired by LAFC managing co-owner Bennett Rosenthal and Jimmy Haslam, the chairman of Columbus Crew owners Haslam Sports Group.