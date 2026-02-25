Mexico coach Aguirre says everyone 'safe' for Iceland game

Open Extended Reactions

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said his federation promised everyone will be safe at a friendly against Iceland in Queretaro this Wednesday amid recent security concerns across the country that emerged after the killing of a powerful cartel leader.

"We're sensitive to the current situation," Aguirre said before the match at the Estadio Corregidora. "The people at the FMF [Mexico Football Federation] have assured me that everyone will be safe."

On Sunday, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, nicknamed "El Mencho" and the leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, was killed, causing backlash in the country that led to the postponement of Queretaro and Juarez FC, and Chivas vs. America in Liga MX Femenil.

Following the death of the leader, cartel members blocked roads and burned vehicles in nearly a dozen states across Mexico. Despite growing doubts about Wednesday's friendly between Mexico and Iceland, sources told ESPN on Monday that the game would still go as planned.

"We're here. We're very calm, relaxed, training, we talk about sports," said Aguirre. "That's the message I can send to the fans as a football coach."

Tickets for Wednesday's game are sold out and there's a crowd of 30,000-plus that will be expected inside the stadium. Aguirre also hopes to face Portugal soon in an upcoming Mexico City friendly on March 28, although their federation posted Tuesday that they are currently evaluating the situation.

The Portuguese federation said it was "closely monitoring the delicate situation currently unfolding in Mexico."

Ahead of the World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada this summer, sources told ESPN Mexico that FIFA has requested reports from the Latin American country on their security situation.

ESPN sources added that as of now there's no indication Mexico will lose the rights to host the World Cup or the inter-confederation playoff matches scheduled for March in Monterrey and Guadalajara.