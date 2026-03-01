Inevitable Sam Kerr goal leads Matildas to victory

Open Extended Reactions

In the lead-up to the Matildas' opening game at this Women's Asian Cup, it was hard not to think of what happened three years ago at the Women's World Cup.

Not just because it was a rare opportunity to enjoy a second tournament on home soil in quick succession. But as a reminder of all the narratives that played out across those four weeks in July and August 2023.

The one that dominated the headlines then was front of mind again as the clock wound down to the opening match.

It was on fans' minds as Sam Kerr worked her way back from an ACL injury with plenty of time to be selected and in form for this tournament.

It was on the Aussie captain's mind as she completed her pregame media duties, joking about how excited she was to not talk about her left calf, the one that robbed her and the nation of half a World Cup of football.

While the story was different this time, perhaps not even Kerr herself could have imagined things going so well.

Usually, the scriptwriters would be accused of being too cheesy if they pitched a Kerr goal to secure Australia the win in their opening game of the Asian Cup. Also it would be the lone goal of the game and her first back in Australian colours. Oh, and it would all occur in her hometown of Perth.

But it's not too cheesy because Sam Kerr is inevitable. And she showed it with that killer instinct fans know too well, teammates look for when playing the ball, and opponents fear while trying to stop her.

The goal was arguably Australia's best move of the whole game. A throw in on the right flank saw Clare Wheeler roaming high, freed of defensive duties thanks to the Philippines game plan of sitting incredibly deep and limiting any potential attacking damage from the Matildas.

Wheeler whipped in a cross and found Caitlin Foord at the far post and the Arsenal striker headed it back centrally to a waiting Kerr. It's been so long since Australia's dynamic duo had played together and yet they played as if no time had passed at all.

Kerr's goal felt inevitable after all her Women's World Cup didn't go to plan. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Kerr floated into the space left open and directed her header beyond Olivia McDaniel in the goal. Cue the celebrations.

Australia tried to score a second and briefly thought they had after Hayley Raso finished from close range. But a VAR check found that she was offside and chalked the goal off.

To say the Matildas were dominant in this clash doesn't tell the full story. The Philippines sat back so deeply and so compactly that Australian dominance was part of the game plan. The stats backed that up at every turn: 85% posession to 15%, six shots on target to zero, 15 shots overall to none.

"I think it was very obvious what they tried to do, to reduce the scoreline, and they got the success that they needed," Montemurro said when asked about the Philippines defence.

But much like it was seemingly job done for the Philippines, it was job done for the Matildas. A win. A clean sheet. A game under the belt together after a patchwork preparation which saw players come into camp from their club sides in dribs and drabs in the last week.

They knew it wouldn't be perfect right off the bat. The recurring refrain from both Montemurro and Caitlin Foord in the postgame press conference: "We've got to grow into this tournament".

In finishing, in being braver, in recovering and staying healthy, in rekindling connections that have lain dormant due to underuse.

The team will grow into the tournament. And they're hopeful they will build enough in each game to peak at the right time.

There were already positive signs, Kerr's goal aside. Foord was full of attacking zip. Wheeler was a standout across the midfield. The combination of Raso and Ellie Carpenter down the right probed the Philippines, asking plenty of questions.

Pleasingly, Mary Fowler marked her return to the national team with a 23-minute appearance; her first in green and gold since rupturing her ACL in April 2025. She's another who will be hoping the team-wide mantra of growing into the tournament includes her match minutes and form.

The Matildas goalkeeping stocks have already been forced to grow before a ball was even kicked. Teagan Micah had to withdraw due to concussion the day after the squad was announced and Jada Whyman had to withdraw the morning of the first game due to a knee injury.

It left Mackenzie Arnold, the most senior goalkeeper but out of season with limited minutes on the training park, Chloe Lincoln -- in season but with three caps to her name -- and Morgan Aquino, uncapped and flown in at the last minute.

Lincoln was given the nod and didn't have much to do thanks to the Philippines game plan. She'll be hoping the experience is a good base to build off of should she continue to don the gloves as the tournament continues.

Attention now turns to Iran on March 5 on the Gold Coast while the Philippines, with mission accomplished, look to contain the might of South Korea on the same day.