Transfer rumors, news: Alisson to leave Liverpool for Juve?

Open Extended Reactions

Juventus could make a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson when he enters the final year of his contract, while Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is coming towards the end of his contract. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

- Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is on the radar of Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri have reportedly added the 33-year-old Brazil international to their shortlist as they search for a solution at No. 1 amid issues with Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin, with belief that an opportunity to sign him could emerge when he enters the final year of his contract at Anfield in the summer. Alisson, who was signed from AS Roma in 2018, has remained the starter for the Reds this season despite their acquisition of substitute goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and he is the latest player to be linked with a switch to the Serie A side, who are also looking at Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario.

- Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, according to Sport. Marmoush, 27, has reportedly been identified as a potential alternative to Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez, and they see him as a strong fit for manager Hansi Flick's system, while there is optimism that he could be signed for less than €75 million in the summer. Sport also reports that the Blaugrana have informed the representatives of 31-year-old wing back João Cancelo of their desire to sign him on a permanent deal next season. The Portugal international is currently on loan from Al Hilal, but while there is no option clause included in the deal, talks are expected to take place over a fee, with the LaLiga club impressed with his performances since he joined in January.

- Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen on Nottingham Forest midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson, per The Daily Mail. It is reported that the Manchester duo are monitoring the pair's situation ahead of potential moves in the summer, but more teams could join the race if Forest suffer relegation from the Premier League this season. Gibbs-White, 27, is one of the latest names to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford, while a move for 23-year-old Anderson, who has also been linked to the Etihad Stadium as a potential successor to Rodri, is expected to require an offer worth at least £100million.

- Borussia Dortmund are set to demand a fee of around €70 million from clubs wanting to sign midfielder Felix Nmecha, amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Bild. The 25-year-old's situation at Signal Iduna Park is reported to be "sensitive" after he joined an agency based in England, and it looks as though BVB would be willing to part ways with him if their transfer valuation is met. The Bundesliga club are also expecting interest to emerge in winger Karim Adeyemi, 24, and striker Serhou Guirassy, 29, with the hope of raising significant funds from these three deals to rebuild their squad.

- Everton are considering an approach for Manchester City defender John Stones. Football Insider reports that the Toffees are open to signing the 31-year-old on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer, but there are concerns that a deal could be complex due to the likelihood of him demanding a notable signing-on fee and the fact he has struggled with injury recently. The report adds that it looks increasingly likely that Stones will leave the Etihad Stadium, which would end a spell marginally shy of 10 years after he arrived there from Goodison Park in August 2016.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop on the future for Alisson.

While Alisson remains one of the best goalkeepers in world football, it's been hard to shake the feeling this season that his time at Liverpool is nearing its end. That's not to say his departure is on the cards this summer -- it's more likely the Brazil international will fulfil the final year of his contract at Anfield -- but a string of recurring injuries and increasingly shaky distribution point indicate he is no longer at the peak of his powers. Liverpool's decision to sign Mamardashvili in the summer of 2024 -- although he did spend last season back on loan at Valencia -- appeared to be succession planning, with the Georgia international harboring ambitions of becoming the Reds' No.1 in the long-term. For now, though, that spot still belongs to Alisson and that seems unlikely to change next term.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:32 Would a move to MLS benefit Antoine Griezmann? The "Futbol Americas" crew debate if a move to the MLS would benefit Antoine Griezmann's career.

- PSV Eindhoven are expecting to part ways with USMNT international forward Ricardo Pepi in the summer. (AS)

- Leeds United and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Derby County and USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang. (Football Insider)

- Barcelona are intending to sign on-loan Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford permanently by activating the optional €30 million clause in the deal. (Marca)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Juventus wing back Andrea Cambiaso. (Caught Offside)

- Arsenal are set to activate the optional €50 million clause to sign on-loan defender Piero Hincapie permanently from Bayer Leverkusen (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle have no interest in parting ways with winger Anthony Gordon this summer. (TalkSPORT)

- Liverpool and Manchester United remain interested in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, but a deal could currently be difficult to pursue due to a dispute between two football agencies. (Telegraph)

- Borussia Dortmund have identified Internazionale defender Benjamin Pavard as a potential replacement for center back Nico Schlotterbeck. Pavard is currently on loan at Marseille. (Bild)

- Sevilla have won the race to sign Independiente del Valle midfielder Patrik Mercado. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are keen on Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, but Barcelona remain the favorites to land him on a free in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Kansas City are set to sign defender Diego Borges from Hungarian side Zalaegerszegi TE after agreeing a deal in principle worth an initial €1.7 million. (Ben Jacobs)