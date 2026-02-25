Bodo/Glimt's underdog Champions League win over Inter Milan - by the numbers

Jurgen Klinsmann brands Inter's Champions League exit at the hands of Bodø/Glimt as a "catastrophe" for the Serie A leaders. (1:32)

Bodo/Glimt produced one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history on Wednesday as they knocked out last year's finalists Inter Milan to qualify for the round of 16.

Their 2-1 win at the San Siro secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph over the Serie A giants. Bodo/Glimt have also beaten Manchester City and Atletico Madrid as part of the unprecedented campaign by a team from the Arctic Circle.

A shellshocked Inter Milan coach Cristian Chivu said the Norwegian champions had "proved" they belong among Europe's elite, while Bodo/Glimt head coach described the result as "a historical moment for Bodo and I think also for Norwegian football."

Perhaps Inter should have better recognised Bodo/Glimt's giant-killing abilities; Roma, Celtic, Besiktas, Porto and Lazio have also been victims in recent years.

The statistics behind Bodo/Glimt's Champions League triumph

Bodo/Glimt's win over Inter Milan ripped up the record books. PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP via Getty Images

Bodo/Glimt have have won their last four Champions League matches, beating Manchester City, Atlético and Inter twice. They are the first Norwegian team to win four successive matches in the Champions League proper.

Bodo/Glimt's win over Inter has seen them become the first Norwegian club ever to win a Champions League knockout phase tie. They are the first overall in the European Cup since Lillestrøm in the first round in 1987-88 (vs. Linfield).

Inter attempted 30 shots in the match, their most in a Champions League game on Opta record (since 2003-04).

Transfermarkt values Bodo/Glimt's entire squad at €57.13 million. Inter's by comparison is collectively valued at €666.8m.

Bodo/Glimt are the first team from outside of Europe's top five leagues to win four straight games in a European Cup season against opponents from those leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France) since Ajax in 1971-72. Ajax won the European Cup that season.

Bodo/Glimt's victory over Inter is the second biggest aggregate win by a team from outside Europe's top five leagues against Italian opposition in the Champions League knockout stage. Shakhtar Donetsk's triumph over Roma -- 6-2 on aggregate -- in 2010-11 is the biggest. Bodo/Glimt's 5-2 aggregate win equals Club Brugge's result against Atalanta last season.

Bodo/Glimt attacker Jens Petter Hauge is having quite the season. He is the fourth Norwegian to score 6+ goals in single Champions League campaign after Erling Haaland (6x), Tore André Flo (1999-00) and Ole Gunnar Solskjær (2001-02). Hauge's six goals are the most by a player (of any nationality) for a Norwegian club in a Champions League season

Hauge's opener in the San Siro on Tuesday made him the first player from a Norwegian club to score in an away Champions League knockout stage game.

Bodo/Glimt will face either Sporting CP or Manchester City in the next round, the latter of whom they beat during the league phase. Before their 3-1 victory over City, the Opta supercomputer only gave Bodø/Glimt a 0.3% chance of making the round of 16.

The population of the Norwegian town of Bodo is listed as just over 42,000.

