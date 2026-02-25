Who are Bodo/Glimt? Who are their previous victims, do they have a rich owner, is the coach a genius?

Jurgen Klinsmann brands Inter's Champions League exit at the hands of Bodø/Glimt as a "catastrophe" for the Serie A leaders. (1:32)

It's the name on every football fan's lips -- Bodo/Glimt. The fairytale continues for the tint Norwegian club following their triumph at the San Siro over Inter Milan on Tuesday night. A place in the Champions League round of 16 now awaits against Manchester City or Sporting CP and no one will want a trip to the Arctic Circle -- plus there's now the added factor of their pedigree away from home.

So just who exactly are Bodø/Glimt?

As has been said quite often, the club is located just north of the Arctic Circle. Bodo itself is inhabited by just over 40,000 people and most people wanting to get to the Norwegian capital, Oslo, take a flight there. The club were formed in 1916 and only won their first top-flight title in 2020. Their stadium, Aspmyra Stadion, the scene of some of Bodo's impressive giant killings, holds just over 8,000.

Inter aren't their first big victim, right?

Certainly not. This season in the Champions League alone they've beaten Manchester City and Atletico Madrid as well as drawing with Borussia Dortmund. The victories over Inter home and away are arguably their biggest achievement though, probably in the entire history of the club -- this is Bodo's first season in the Champions League too!

They came through the qualifiers to reach the league phase -- but looked likely to go out quietly in the group stage. After six of their eight games, they were 32nd in the table, having not recorded a win. Their task to stand a chance of going through was to beat City and Atleti -- which they did impressively.

Maybe we should've been more prepared for the shock wins. After all, José Mourinho suffered the biggest defeat of his career as AS Roma lost 6-1 to Bodo in last year's Europa Conference League.

Bodo/Glimt players celebrate after scoring a goal against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Getty Images

So, how are they doing this season?

This is maybe the best part -- it's currently the offseason in Norway and the new campaign hasn't even started yet. Bodo are essentially in pre-season during their Champions League run. They're obviously one of the big sides in Norway now though -- a few years ago it wasn't the case as the club were nearly relegated in 2018, surviving by just two points.

They followed it up in 2019 with a second-place finish before winning their first title in 2020. They then managed to repeat that success in 2021, 2023 and 2024. They were actually pipped to the title last year by Viking.

What changed, why are they so good now?

Many say 2017 was the year when things began to change following the appointment of former fighter pilot Bjorn Mannsverk. A man that flew on missions in Afghanistan and Libya, he changed it for a lifestyle helping a stricken club that had been relegated.

He was brought in with the remit of addressing a "collective mental breakdown" and a negative atmosphere within the team after their relegation. Think military-style mental training techniques, including meditation and focus training to improve resilience.

Jens Petter Hauge helped Bodo/Glimt pull off a famous upset against Inter Milan. Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Is there a wealthy owner? Is that how they're finding so many good players?

Not at all. There's no benefactor behind the scenes pumping vast sums of money into the club and instead Bodo use exceptional savvy when it comes to picking up players. They've sold for far more money than they've spent too, with the club becoming something of a conveyer belt of talent for bigger European leagues.

Albert Gronbaek was signed for £5 million ($7m) and sold to Rennes in Ligue 1 two years later for £15m ($20m). Faris Moumbagna was signed from a relegated club in January 2023 and sold exactly one year later to Marseille for £8m ($11m). Victor Boniface is now a household name and it was Bodo who picked him up from Real Sapphire in Nigeria. He eventually left for over £6m ($8m) to Belgian club Royale Union Saint Gilloise -- before securing to move to Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.

They're also up front about using Artificial Intelligence to help identify talent, with in-house "Fokus" data platform aiming to identify players that fits their specific system. They've also had a penchant for bringing back former talent like Patrick Berg and Fredrik André Bjørkan who didn't work out for other clubs after leaving Bodo.

How about the coach, Kjetil Knutsen -- is he something of a genius?

You could well say so. His football has several influences including the legendary Norwegian coach Nils Arne Eggen. Knutsen has taken considerable influence from him and it's imprinted on Bodo's style of play. Both coaches are proponents of a 4-3-3 system focused on fast, attacking football.

Knutsen has drawn comparisons to Jurgen Klopp too though, another coach he's happy to admit he admires greatly.

"It is a path we have chosen to take, and it is about a lot of things. It is a clear identity. It requires tough training, that you work on the field functionally and at high intensity as often as you can," Knutsen said of Bodo's all-action style.

"It is inspired by many, including Klopp and Liverpool, who we look to mirror in many ways."