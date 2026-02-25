Joe Hart helps former club as a coach for one game only

Open Extended Reactions

Joe Hart helped Shrewsbury as a coach on Tuesday. Getty

Joe Hart enjoyed his night out in Salford as he stepped in to help out Shrewsbury for their 2-1 win in League Two.

The former England and Manchester City goalkeeper, who started his career with the Shrews, filled in as goalkeeper coach for one night only after being asked by boss Gavin Cowan.

And he watched on as his old club came from behind to record a fifth straight win.

Hart said: "It was a lot of fun. It was really nice to help out.

"We're in a complicated situation at the moment and I am close with Gav -- so I said if I could help, I would and tonight it worked out perfectly.

"I wanted to come in and help. I wanted to use everything that I've amassed over the years, but at the same time I totally respect what the boys are building here and I'm not going to be a part of it come tomorrow. So, if I have helped in any way, great."

Shrewsbury boss Cowan said: "It is a real privilege to have him here tonight.

"He's a great guy and to show humility, to want to come and help us. Me and David Edwards called on him for a little bit of support and asked if he knew anyone.

"He has volunteered to come in and has been a breath of fresh air. The lads have really taken to him.

"He really wants to come back to his hometown club and offer something if he can. But again, I don't want people to read too much into it. It's just genuinely a mate helping out mates."

Salford took the lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Shrewsbury goalkeeper Matthew Cox pushed a mis-hit Ryan Graydon volley against Luca Hoole and the ball rebounded off the centre-back into his own net.

But Shrewsbury levelled six minutes after the break when Tom Sang picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box and completed the turnaround after 76 minutes when Will Boyle fired a low shot past Matthew Young.

Salford have lost five straight games and boss Karl Robinson told supporters to direct their frustration at him.

He said: "Come for me. Please. Not my players.

"I'm the manager and I'm the one who will stand there and I'll protect them. But internally, we have to learn and we have to be better.

"Once again, we lose a match that we had complete control of in 10 minutes and then regain control too late.

"Every team goes through horrific moments. That's why winning is so amazing, because you go through difficult moments like today.

"This team will turn it around. We are good enough to go on a run of 10 games -- I am 100 per cent confident about that."