UEFA Champions League round-of-16 draw: How to watch in UK, start time, how does it work, when are fixtures

The draw for the next round of the Champions League takes place on Friday.

The 2025-26 round-of-16 draw will happen Friday at 11 a.m. GMT (6 a.m. ET) at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw including how it works, who is involved, when the knockout fixtures take place, and how to watch it in the UK.

Which teams are involved in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 draw?

Alongside the top eight teams from the league phase -- who gained some valuable rest from avoiding the additional playoff ties -- the eight teams who progressed from the knockout phase will be in the draw.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting and Manchester City are already in.

Atlético Madrid, Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen and Bodo/Glimt have also put their name in the hat having won their playoff ties on Tuesday.

Atalanta, Galatasaray, PSG and Real Madrid joined them after securing their own progression on Wednesday night.

How the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 draw works

The eight winners of the knockout playoffs will meet the highest eight finishers from the league phase.

The top eight league sides are seeded, meaning they have earned the advantage of playing the second leg in the round of 16 at home.

This advantage extends throughout the competition, with the top four league sides playing the second leg of the quarterfinals at home and the top two earning the same right in the semifinals.

Should there be an upset and a seeded team does not progress, the side which knocked them out takes over their seeding position.

Teams already have a fair idea of who they could be drawn against on Friday.

Based on seedings, Arsenal will play Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen.

Both Liverpool and Spurs are eyeing up a date with Atlético or Galatasaray.

Chelsea will take on either PSG or Newcastle.

Man City could once again meet Real Madrid or giant-killers Bodo/Glimt.

Newcastle will play either Chelsea or Barcelona.

Friday's draw will also give teams an idea of their path to May's final in Budapest.

Can two Premier League teams be drawn together?

Yes. Teams can play another team from the same national association in the playoff phase. From a Premier League perspective, Newcastle and Chelsea are potential opponents -- as explained above.

Another familiar clash could see German sides Leverkusen and Bayern Munich meet.

Teams could also be drawn to play a team they have already played in the league phase. Manchester City could line out against Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian side that secured an upset victory over Pep Guardiola's charges in the league phase.

When are the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 matches?

Ties are two legs. The seeded team will play the second leg at home.

First legs will be March 10 and 11, 2026

Second legs will be March 17 and 18, 2026

What is the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League schedule?

Knockout phase playoffs

Second legs: Feb. 24 and 25

Round of 16

First legs: March 10 and 11

Second legs: March 17 and 18

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 7 and 8

Second legs: April 14 and 15

Semifinals

First legs: April 28 and 29

Second legs: May 5 and 6

Final

May 30 in Budapest

How to watch the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw in the U.K.

The Champions League knockout phase playoff draw will be streamed live by UEFA on its website on Friday. It is due to start at 11 a.m. GMT.

Viewers in the U.K. can also watch via the Champions League app. It's also on TNT Sports.

ESPN will provide live updates so you don't miss a thing.