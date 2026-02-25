Champions League's biggest upsets: Bodo/Glimt join list of giant killers

Open Extended Reactions

Bodo/Glimt pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UEFA Champions League history as they produced a fantastic performance over two legs to send last season's finalists, Inter Milan, out of the knockout-round playoffs on Tuesday.

Having already won the first leg 3-1 at home, the Norwegians repeated the feat at San Siro where they won 2-1 to book a round-of-16 tie against either Manchester City or Sporting CP.

Bodo/Glimt have already proven themselves capable of beating City this campaign, having dished out a 3-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side in the group stage, and that was after fellow Champions League stalwarts Atlético Madrid had also felt the wrath of Kjetil Knutsen's Nordic underdogs.

- The secret behind Bodo/Glimt's European success

- Back at the Bernabéu: Could Mourinho coach Real Madrid again?

- How Shakhtar keep signing Brazilians amid ongoing Ukraine conflict

Amazingly, the Champions League has provided Bodo/Glimt with the only three competitive fixtures they've played in 2026 thus far, as the Norwegian domestic season came to an end in November to avoid playing through the depths of winter.

To call Bodo/Glimt's achievement monumental is something of an understatement -- but where does their elimination of three-time winners Inter rank in comparison to some of the other great Champions League knockout upsets?

1997-98: Monaco vs. Manchester United (1-1 on aggregate, Monaco win on away goals)

Monaco silenced Old Trafford in the second leg of the 1997-98 quarterfinals when an early goal gave the visitors an unlikely advantage against the Premier League heavyweights. After the first leg had finished goalless, the Ligue 1 side nudged themselves ahead after just five minutes of the second thanks to a quickfire strike from David Trézéguet, which meant United faced the task of scoring twice to nullify the away-goals rule. Sir Alex Ferguson's star-studded side of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer huffed and puffed but were only able to claw one back on the night. It wasn't enough and the final whistle saw United forced to slump away down the tunnel in front of their disbelieving fans.

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg at the Bernabéu, Dynamo followed through by producing a famous 2-0 victory at the Olympic Stadium to oust Real Madrid from the quarterfinals of the 1998-99 Champions League. Prodigious young forward Andriy Shevchenko scored all three of Dynamo's goals across the two legs and was promptly snapped up by AC Milan the following season after finishing as the competition's top goal scorer.

2003-04: FC Porto vs. Manchester United (3-2 agg.)

After Porto had ground out a 2-1 home victory in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie against United, it took a crucial equaliser from Costinha in the second leg at Old Trafford to send Sir Alex Ferguson's side out. The goal also sparked elated celebrations from Porto coach José Mourinho, who's headlong sprint past his opposite number and down the touchline has since become woven into Champions League folklore.

Deportivo looked well and truly sunk when they lost 4-1 in the first leg of their 2003-04 quarterfinal against holders AC Milan only to stage one of the competition's greatest ever comebacks in the second leg. Unanswered goals from Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valeron, Alberto Luque and Fran saw Depor raise themselves from the dead to stun the Rossoneri at the Estadio Riazor and salvage an improbable 5-4 aggregate turnaround. Unfortunately, it all came to an abrupt end in the semis when eventual Champions League winners Porto knocked them out.

2003-04: Monaco vs. Real Madrid (5-5 agg., Monaco win on away goals)

Real Madrid looked on course to sail into the semifinals when they trounced Monaco 4-2 at the Bernabéu in the first leg of the 2003-04 quarters. The Ligue 1 side then fell further behind 36 minutes into the second leg when Raúl put Real 5-2 overall. However, Monaco dug deep, rallied and gradually saw momentum begin to swing back in their favour as two goals from Ludovic Guily either side of a header from Fernando Morientes (who was on loan from Madrid at the time) saw Didier Deschamps's side come hurtling back on the rails to pinch the most unlikely aggregate win.

2005-06: Villarreal vs. Inter Milan (2-2 agg., Villarreal win on away goals)

Having gone 11 games unbeaten heading into the quarterfinals of what was their debut Champions League campaign, Villarreal suffered a galling 2-1 home defeat in the first leg against Inter to bring their streak to an unceremonious end. However, rather than capitulating, Manuel Pellegrini's unfazed side got right back on track in the second leg and won via a single headed goal from Rodolfo Arruabarrena which was enough to propel the Yellow Submarine through to the semis on away goals.

2001-12: Apoel Nicosia vs. Lyon (1-1 agg., Apeol win 4-3 on penalties)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

The 2011-12 round of 16 saw Lyon and Apoel trade 1-0 victories home and away which sent the second leg to extra time. Having already beaten the likes of Zenit St Petersburg and Porto in the group stage, the Cypriots, who were relative minnows in comparison to their French opponents, did not flinch as extra time eventually gave way to penalties. Sure enough, goalkeeper Dionisios Chiotis produced heroic saves against Alexandre Lacazette and Michel Bastos to prolong the fairytale by sending Apoel through to the quarterfinals.

2016-17: Monaco v Manchester City (6-6 agg., Monaco win on away goals)

Manchester City appeared to have one foot in the quarterfinals when they drubbed Monaco 5-3 at the Etihad in the first leg of the round of 16 in 2016-17. All Pep Guardiiola's side needed to do was keep things tight at the Stade Louis II but unfortunately for them a young striker by the name of Kylian Mbappé had other ideas. Monaco duly scored three goals on home soil to ensure that a late consolation strike from Leroy Sané wouldn't be enough for City to progress.

2018-19: Ajax vs. Real Madrid (agg.5-3)