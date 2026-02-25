Mary Earps on book fallout: 'A consequence of my own actions'

Open Extended Reactions

Mary Earps has acknowledged that the fallout from her autobiography was her responsibility, saying that it was an "extreme time" that "snowballed" and "went out of control."

Last year, the former England goalkeeper released a book which detailed her relationships with England manager Sarina Wiegman and Hannah Hampton.

Earps had previously retired from international football in the build-up to Euro 2025 after Wiegman decided to make Hampton her No. 1 one for the tournament at Earps' expense.

Earps labelled Wiegman's handling of the situation as "bull----" while also outlining a "difficult" relationship with rival Hampton.

Mary Earps has spoken to Sarina Wiegman since publishing an autobiography. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images.

Criticism was levelled at the former England 'keeper following publication, with plenty saying she should not have gone public with her gripes. "It was a pretty difficult time but, ultimately, it was a consequence of my own actions," Earps said in an interview with The Telegraph.

"I take full responsibility and accountability for the book, the decisions and how it landed and all those kinds of things, that's on me. It's my name and it's my face on the front of it.

"It really started a period of real deep reflection for me, having some tough conversations with people around me. Mostly I looked at myself. I look back to that time and I feel in a completely different space now.

- Lauren Hemp: Lionesses not picking between Hampton and Earps

- Sarina Wiegman defends England decisions after Mary Earps criticism

- Mary Earps: No 'bad blood' with Hannah Hampton, 'I told her that'

"I'm not a perfect person, I'm still learning and growing as a human being. You either evolve or repeat. I look back and I have to be accountable for the things that I know I could have done better."

Earps also revealed she has spoken to Wiegman after the book's publication. "I think that was one of the most disappointing things. I would never, ever want anybody to question my respect and admiration for Sarina and everything that we've achieved together.

"I have spoken to her. Of course, I want to keep that conversation private. We had an opportunity to speak face to face and I'm really grateful. It was a really positive conversation and I'm grateful to Sarina that we could make that happen."