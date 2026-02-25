Weston McKennie close to new Juventus contract - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Weston McKennie is close to extending his Juventus stay. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

United States men's midfielder Weston McKennie is on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus, sources have told ESPN.

McKennie's current contract is up at the end of the season, but he is set to sign a fresh deal through to 2030 with the Serie A giants.

McKennie, 27, has been an integral part of the team under Luciano Spalletti, who took charge in October.

He has been used in a variety of positions this term, operating at full-back, on the wing, in central midfield and even a makeshift forward against Galatasaray.

Teams from Italy, Spain, the U.S. and England have been monitoring McKennie, sources told ESPN, but he is set on staying at Juventus.

McKennie has 62 caps for the USMNT and is set to play an integral role in their home World Cup campaign this summer.

McKennie joined Juventus in 2021 and spent a brief spell on loan at Leeds United in 2023.

There were doubts on whether he'd re-commit when Igor Tudor was in charge at the start of the season, but under Spalletti, he's established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.