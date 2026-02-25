Chelsea and West Ham fined after 'mass confrontation'

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea and West Ham have both been fined after a mass confrontation in their match. Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images.

Chelsea and West Ham have both been fined following the mass confrontation at the end of their Premier League match last month.

Tempers boiled over in added time after Chelsea fought back to win 3-2 at Stamford Bridge, with West Ham's Jean-Clair Todibo sent off for grabbing João Pedro around the neck.

The two sets of players came together in a melee, with both clubs admitting a charge of failing to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way.

An independent regulatory commission has imposed hefty penalties, with Chelsea fined £325,000 ($440,000) and West Ham £300,000 ($405,000).