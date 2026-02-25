Furious Torino fans dump manure outside club

Open Extended Reactions

Torino fans left manure outside the training ground, a social media video showed. Getty

Angry supporters of Italian club Torino dumped a heap of manure outside the club's training ground in a protest against the owner.

Videos emerged on social media of a vehicle arriving at the training ground, men jumping out and shovelling what local media described as "manure" into a pile at the entrance.

Above the pile of manure was a banner which translated to "eat s---, Cairo" -- a statement aimed at owner Urbano Cairo.

Torino are 15th in Serie A, three points above the relegation zone.

They lost 3-0 at 14th-placed Genoa on Sunday. Arsenal academy graduate Brooke Norton-Cuffy and former Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban were on the scoresheet, while Torino had Emirhan Ilkhan sent off.

Marco Baroni was sacked as Torino manager after their latest humbling and replaced by Roberto D'Aversa.

Davide Vagnati was sacked as sporting director in December and replaced by Gianluca Petrachi, who was returning for another stint with the club.

But it seems the frustrated fans who visited the training ground on Tuesday want to air their grievances with the owner and president.

- Transfer rumors, news: Alisson to leave Liverpool for Juve?

- Alessandro Del Piero explains causes, Italian clubs on brink of historic embarrassment

- Weston McKennie close to new Juventus contract - sources

Cairo, 68, has owned Torino for 21 years and has led them back to Italy's top flight from the lower divisions.

But now with his team struggling and hovering above the drop zone, sections of the fan-base have made their feelings clear with a telling gift left at the training ground entrance.