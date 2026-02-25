How to watch 'NWSL: The Final Third' on ESPN

"NWSL: The Final Third" follows teams from L.A., Washington, and K.C. during an unpredictable season. (0:27)

Trinity Rodman signed a three-year contract worth more than $2 million annually with the Washington Spirit in January to become the highest-paid player in NWSL history and the highest-paid women's soccer player in the world. Go behind the curtain with the United States star forward in the new ESPN Original Series, "NWSL: The Final Third."

Directed by Marie Margolius, the three-episode docuseries follows Rodman and the Spirit, Angel City FC and the Kansas City Current as they traverse a defining 2025 NWSL season and offers an intimate look at the rapidly evolving league's intense rivalries and unforgettable personalities. The Words + Pictures, Omaha Productions and ESPN jointly produced series also delves into the pressure that comes with striving to be the best.

Here are key facts about the ESPN Original Series:

When will 'NWSL: The Final Third' air?

The series premieres in its entirety on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

How can fans watch?

All three episodes will be available in the ESPN App and in the series streaming hub. The series will make its television debut on March 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The series will also be available to stream on Disney+ from March 2 through March 31.

Episode descriptions

Episode 1: "Hungry Dogs Run Faster"

Lo'eau LaBonta and the KC Current dance to the top of the standings, while the Washington Spirit welcome Rodman back from injury. Rookie sensation Riley Tiernan and Angel City face playoff elimination.

Episode 2: "No Free Picnics"

Angel City plan their future without recently retired soccer icons Christen Press and Ali Riley. With Rodman sidelined by injury, Esme Morgan and the Spirit seek playoff redemption. The top-seeded KC Current are pushed to the limit against eighth-seeded Gotham FC.

Episode 3: "No Underdogs Allowed"

All roads lead to the NWSL championship as the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC deliver an epic finale. Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt reflects on her journey. Kansas City looks to the future after a heartbreaking loss. Angel City's Tiernan heads to the NWSL Awards as a Rookie of the Year finalist.

How can fans access more NWSL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NWSL hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedules and more.