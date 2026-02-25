Ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho mulling MLS move or retirement - sources

The "Futbol Americas" crew react to Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC in the MLS. (1:00)

Former Liverpool and Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is considering the prospect of a move to MLS or retiring from playing at the age of 33, having received an inquiry from Russia for his services, sources have told ESPN.

Coutinho, who terminated his contract with Brazilian side Vasco de Gama on Feb. 19 citing pressure from fans and mental exhaustion, has received an inquiry from Russian club CSKA Moscow, sources added.

A source close to the player, however, told ESPN Brasil they would be surprised if Coutinho accepted an offer from Russian football.

The midfielder's future prospects are either to go to an MLS team in the United States, or even announce his retirement.

The Russian national team and the country's club sides have been suspended from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions since the nation's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Philippe Coutinho rejoined Vasco de Gama, the Brazilian club where he had started in his career before moving to Europe, in 2024. Riquelve Santos/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Coutinho had a contract with Vasco until the middle of the year, but the early termination of his deal ended the player's second stint with Vasco and leaves him at a crossroads in his career.

"The truth is that I'm very mentally exhausted. I've always been very reserved, so saying this here isn't easy, but I need to be honest. My relationship with Vasco is one of love. And it will continue to be forever.

"With a heavy heart, I understand that now is the time to take a step back and end this cycle at Vasco," he wrote on social media, announcing the termination of his contract."

The midfielder made 81 appearances since his return to Vasco in 2024, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists.

