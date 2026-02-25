Snoop Dogg is Swansea's lucky charm after correctly predicting Preston equaliser

Open Extended Reactions

Snoop Dogg attended a Swansea game for the first time since becoming a co-owner. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Swansea co-owner Snoop Dogg proved to have the magic touch after correctly predicting that Liam Cullen would score during his first visit to the Welsh club.

The 54-year-old American rapper, who owns a minority stake in the Championship club along with U.S. television host Martha Stewart and Croatia international Luka Modric, was at the Swansea.com Stadium for Tuesday's clash with Preston to see Cullen snatch a 1-1 draw with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Footage posted by the Swans on their official X account on Wednesday shows the musician rubbing Cullen's No. 20 shirt in the dressing room before the game and saying, "He's going to get a goal Tuesday," and then him telling the player the tale after the game.

Snoop Dogg, who had earlier posed with a personalised No. 20 shirt he had pressed himself, says: "I walked out of here, I saw your number -- because that's the number I wear, 2-0 -- and I rubbed your jersey and I said, 'You're gonna score'."

The rapper joined the Swansea ownership group last July and made his way to south-west Wales after his spell at the Winter Olympics in Italy, where he served as Team USA's honorary coach as well as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC.

Liam Cullen celebrates scoring Swansea's equaliser. Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images.

Earlier in the day, he had requested a sold-out crowd to be in their seats ahead of kick-off to twirl complimentary towels -- a common action for supporters in American sport -- as he walked onto the pitch before kick-off.

Preston were leading 1-0 through Daniel Jebbison's first-half strike when Cullen, who asked Snoop Dogg to sign his shirt, levelled with a header in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the game.