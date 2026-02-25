FIFA confirm Scotland fans can wear sporrans at World Cup matches

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland fans have been given the all-clear to wear their sporrans at the team's matches at this summer's World Cup.

Tournament rules only permitted certain types of bags into stadiums, and the pouch traditionally worn by Scots at the front of their kilt was deemed too large to meet the strict criteria.

As a result, there were concerns that supporters would not be able to wear their sporrans to the matches against Haiti and Morocco in Boston, and Brazil in Miami.

Talks between FIFA and the Scottish Football Association, however, have reached a positive conclusion for the thousands in the Tartan Army expected to descend on the United States.

An SFA spokesperson said: "FIFA have confirmed that sporrans will be permitted into the stadiums following the standard search and inspection procedures and will continue to work together with the Scottish FA to educate their matchday staff as they prepare to welcome fans to Boston and Miami.

"The ticketing and membership team at the Scottish FA are in continued dialogue with the tournament hosts to ensure that the Scotland fans will be welcomed to venues in the way they have been across the world."