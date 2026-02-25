Real Madrid vs Benfica LIVE: Latest updates from Champions League playoff

Álvaro Arbeloa has praised Vinícius Júnior's character and strength after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was given a provisional one-match ban over racism claims made by the Real Madrid forward. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid host Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League playoff clash and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN.

The record 15-time-winners go into the game with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, through a superb Vinícius Júnior strike at Estádio da Luz.

The first-leg was a heated affair, marred by Vinícius' allegation of racist abuse from Gianluca Prestianni. The Benfica forward has been provisionally banned by UEFA for the second leg. José Mourinho too, won't be on the touchline for Wednesday's clash after being sent off late in the first leg.

Tune in for updates below from what will be a strongly-contested affair.