Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich: How to watch Bundesliga on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Germany's fiercest soccer rivalry returns Saturday when Harry Kane leads Bayern Munich into Signal Iduna Park to face Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund in the latest installment of Der Klassiker.

The foes enter the clash in first and second place, respectively, in the Bundesliga standings. Bayern (19-3-1), the league's top team, held on to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in their last time out thanks to two goals by Kane. Meanwhile, Dortmund (15-7-1) eye retribution after falling to Bayern 2-1 in their last meeting in October.

Here are key facts about the match:

When is it?

Dortmund host Bayern at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the German Bundesliga streaming hub.

Which club leads the series?

Bayern lead 70-32-35.

When was the first meeting between the two clubs?

Dortmund won the first meeting 2-0 on Oct. 16, 1965.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.