Vinícius Jr. seals Real Madrid progress amid Benfica boos

After being loudly booed, Vinícius Júnior danced again. This time in front of Real Madrid supporters while leading his team to the round of 16 of the Champions League, a week after accusing a Benfica opponent of racially insulting him.

The Brazilian scored in the 80th minute to clinch a 2-1 victory for the record 15-time European champions in the second leg of their playoff tie to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Vinícius celebrated by dancing by the corner flag just like in the first leg -- then in front of Benfica fans -- which ignited a confrontation with the Portuguese team's players and the accusation that Gianluca Prestianni called him a racist slur.

"I'm glad Vini dances and keeps dancing, that means he's scoring goals," said Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"That's our Vinícius," added midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who scored Madrid's first goal in the 16th, a couple of minutes after Benfica had taken the lead through Rafa Silva.

Vinícius Júnior celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal against Benfica. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Prestianni, who has denied racially insulting Vinícius and has been defended by Benfica, was provisionally suspended one match by UEFA and did not play on Wednesday even though the Argentine traveled to the Spanish capital. UEFA earlier Wednesday rejected Benfica's last-minute appeal against the provisional suspension.

Last week's match was halted for nearly 10 minutes after the referee installed the anti-racism protocol following Vinícius' complaint to him.

On Wednesday, Vinícius scored on a breakaway, calmly sending a low shot past the goalkeeper for his sixth goal in his last five matches for Madrid.

The more than 3,000 Benfica fans at the Bernabéu jeered nearly every time Vinícius touched the ball. They celebrated when he lost control of the ball early in the game. The Benfica supporters also booed emphatically when the name of the Brazilian player was announced in the starting lineup ahead of the match.

The boos gradually lost force as the match went on and Madrid took control of the game.

Vinícius also participated in the buildup of what would have been Madrid's second goal, but it was disallowed for offside.

Before Wednesday's match, Madrid fans displayed a banner saying "No To Racism." A "respect" banner also was shown behind one of the goals at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid fans display a banner against racism ahead of their Champions League playoff second leg against Benfica. Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images

Following the game, Madrid announced that it will begin the process of banning a fan who was ejected from the stadium after being caught on TV giving a Nazi salute before kickoff.

Madrid fans also jeered when Benfica central defender Nicolás Otamendi touched the ball. Otamendi, who is also Argentine, was one of the players that confronted Vinícius after the Brazilian's celebration by the Benfica flag.

Also missing for Benfica was coach José Mourinho, the former Madrid coach who was sent off late in the first leg for complaining to the referee. Mourinho did not participate in the pregame news conference on Tuesday and was expected to watch the match from the stands at the Bernabéu.

Madrid defender Raúl Asencio had to be carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital for tests after a hard collision with teammate Eduardo Camavinga in the second half.

The central defender hit the ground hard and had to be attended for a few minutes on the field. The medical staff immobilized him before taking him off the field.

Madrid were already without France forward Kylian Mbappé, who missed Wednesday's game with a knee injury.

"I hope it's not serious, and he can come back in a few days or weeks," Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said.

"Without Kylian, we need [Vini] even more ... He has to be our leader"

ESPN's Alex Kirkland and The Associated Press contributed to this report.