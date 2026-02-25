Viní Jr. brings star power, but worries abound for Real Madrid

Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- There was no Gianluca Prestianni at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, and no José Mourinho, but there was Vinícius Junior.

With Prestianni suspended as UEFA investigates allegations the Benfica winger racially abused Vinícius in last week's first leg, and Mourinho serving a touchline ban on his return to his former club, the spotlight belonged to Vinícius. He responded by scoring an 80th-minute winner that confirmed Real Madrid's place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, making it 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Madrid didn't play well. They were less convincing than they had been a week earlier in Lisbon, and there are serious doubts about the team's ability, on current form, to progress deep into this season's knockout phase. But there are no doubts about Vinícius' quality, or his performance levels right now. The forward followed his outrageous goal in last week's 1-0 win at the Estadio da Luz -- after which, he says, he was racially abused by Prestianni -- with another equally valuable, if less spectacular, strike in Madrid.

Played in by Federico Valverde, Vinícius took the ball on, easily outpacing the Benfica defense, and calmly finished past goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. He then headed to the corner flag to replicate the goal celebration Mourinho had criticized in Lisbon a week earlier, a huge grin on his face.

With Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham out, Vinícius Junior has provided star quality for Real Madrid. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Vinícius has now scored in his past five Real Madrid appearances. It's by far his best run of form this season, and tied for his career-best scoring streak. Under Álvaro Arbeloa, he has found himself again, scoring as many goals in 10 games with the new coach as he did in 33 matches during Xabi Alonso's troubled reign, which was brought to an end in January in part due to differences with Vinícius.

It's the best possible piece of news for Madrid: The player who was so important to their last two Champions League trophy wins, in 2022 and 2024, is back. But it might be the only good news right now.

Because this was a night Madrid were defensively sloppy and disorganized in midfield, against unremarkable opposition. On this form, they'll be nobody's idea of favorites to go on and win the competition, as they have a record 15 times. Benfica are third in the Portuguese league, and entering Wednesday's game, they had lost six European matches this season, against all kinds of opposition: Qarabag, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Madrid. But still, they pushed Madrid too close for comfort over these two legs.

On Wednesday, Benfica created nine chances and had 12 shots, for an xG (expected goals) of 1.98, higher than Madrid's 1.11. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made four saves, including one of exceptional quality to deny Benfica's Richard Ríos in the first half.

Without Kylian Mbappé, sidelined because of an ongoing knee problem -- Arbeloa ominously said prematch that his absence "will not be a question of days" -- and Jude Bellingham, who is not expected back until early April, Madrid are relying on Vinícius to provide star quality. Over two legs, he emphatically delivered.

Before kickoff at the Bernabéu, fans behind the stadium's south goal held up a "No to racism" banner in solidarity with the player. Benfica's traveling fans replied by whistling loudly every time Vinícius touched the ball.

It was a difficult assignment for Benfica right back Amar Dedic. From the start, Vinícius looked focused and dangerous. His first chance came just six minutes in, after a clever one-two with Arda Güler found him in behind the Benfica defense.

After half an hour, Vinícius' cross created a chance for Güler that would have made it 2-1, had the goal not been disallowed for offside. And before halftime, there was another driving run from Vinícius, beating Dedic, before providing a threatening ball into the six-yard box.

In the 80th minute, Vinícius got his goal, and at last Madrid could feel secure in their lead at 3-1 on aggregate. A season that began with Vinícius in and out of the starting XI, with questions over his long-term future and a recent three-month spell without him scoring, could yet end in him being decisive again.

"[Vinícius] had a great game," Arbeloa told Movistar afterward. "He threatened, he scored, he was dangerous. ... We need him, even with Kylian, but without Kylian, we need him even more. He has to be our leader."

On Friday, Madrid will find out if they'll face Manchester City or Sporting CP in the round of 16. City are overly familiar opponents. The two teams have met in five of the past six seasons.

"Whoever comes, it will be difficult," Arbeloa said afterward. But there's no doubt City would be the real test.