UCL Stats: Vinicius' career best 5; Madrid set UCL record with 23; Oblak's first in 529

There was plenty of late drama in the second legs of the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs, with red cards, VAR controversies, penalties, extra time and more.

Vinícius Júnior grabbed the spotlight with a goal as Real Madrid defeated Benfica 2-1 on the night (3-1 on aggregate) to progress, albeit unconvincingly. Juventus almost completed the mother of all comebacks, overturning a 2-5 deficit to Galatasaray from the first leg to force extra-time despite being a man down, only to lose out 5-7 on aggregate. Atalanta were awarded a controversial late penalty by VAR as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-1 on the night (4-3 on aggregate), while Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw against AS Monaco at home was enough for them to win 5-4 on aggregate and reach the Round-of-16.

The surprise of the round however, was Bodø/Glimt defeating Inter 2-1 at the San Siro (5-2 on aggregate) to qualify for the Ro16. Atletico Madrid eased past Club Brugge with a 4-1 win (7-4 on aggregate), as did Newcastle United with a 9-3 aggregate win over FK Qarabag, with Bayer Leverkusen joining them in the Ro16 with a 2-0 aggregate win over Olympiacos.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

7

Vinícius Jr. has scored more goals in 10 games under Álvaro Arbeloa (7) this season than he did in 27 games under Xabi Alonso (6). The Brazilia has also scored for the fifth consecutive games in all competitions, tying his career-best scoring streak (5 from Aug.-Sept. 2022)

7

Real Madrid ended a run of seven games without a win when trailing at any point in all competitions (0-1-6, W-D-L).

23

Real Madrid have reached the Round of 16 in a UCL-record 23 straight seasons, every season since the Round of 16 was instituted in 2003-04.

10

Rafa became only the second player to score 10+ UEFA Champions League goals for Benfica, after Óscar Cardozo (11)

VINI JR. SEALS IT FOR MADRID AND DOES THE SAME CELEBRATION HE DID AFTER HIS GOAL IN THE FIRST LEG ���� pic.twitter.com/BqVtusAHLk - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 25, 2026

1

Bodø/Glimt became the first Norwegian club ever to win a UCL knockout phase tie.

1

Bodø/Glimt became first team from outside of Europe's top 5 leagues to win four straight games in a European Cup season against opponents from those leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy & France) since Ajax in 1971-72... who went on to win the European Cup that season.

4

Jens Petter Hauge became the fourth Norwegian to score 6+ goals in single UCL season after Erling Haaland (x6), Tore André Flo (1999-00) and Ole Gunnar Solskjær (2001-02). He is the first to do it for a Norwegian club, however.

50

Alessandro Bastoni became the first Italian to make 50 starts for Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Overall, he is only the fifth outfield player for the club to reach this milestone for the club (after Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso, Iván Córdoba and Lautaro Martínez).

Bodø/Glimt have not played a league match since Nov 30th as the Norwegian league is out of season during the winter. All four of their competitive matches in 2026 have come in the UCL - and they've beaten Man City, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan twice to book a spot in the... pic.twitter.com/iFEoAnHRnX - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 24, 2026

1

Galatasaray became first Turkish club to reach the Round of 16 since Besiktas in 2017-18. They also became the first Turkish club to win a KO Stage tie since the 2012-13 Round of 16, when they had eliminated Schalke.

7

Victor Osimhen leads Galatasaray with 7 goals in the UCL this season; scoring for the first time since a hat-trick vs Ajax on Nov. 5, 2025. This was also Osimhen's third career goal against Juventus in all competitions - his first since Jan. 2023 in Serie A when playing for Napoli.

5

Juventus have been eliminated in the first KO Stage round in each of their last 5 appearances in the UEFA Champions League KO Stage.

1

Juventus became the first team to score 2+ goals in a Champions League KO match while playing with ten men since Manchester City in 2018-19.

1

Juventus had a player sent off in both legs of a UCL KO tie for the first time since the 2017-18 quarterfinals vs Real Madrid (lost 3-4 on agg.)

1

Atalanta's last-gasp win over Dortmund ensured that Serie A clubs continued their run of at least one Italian team in the UCL Ro16.

97:53

At 97:53, Lazar Samardzic's penalty is the second-latest regulation goal in UEFA Champions League history, and the latest regulation goal in the KO Stage. Only Antoine Griezmann (in Sept. 2022) vs Porto scored a later regulation goal (100:20) in the UEFA Champions League.

1

Prior to the defeat against Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund had never blown a multi-goal first-leg lead in the UEFA Champions League KO Stage (advanced in each of previous 4).

3

Gianluca Scamacca is only the third player to score in three consecutive home appearances in major European competition for Atalanta, after Oliviero Garlini in April 1988 (Cup Winners' Cup) and Ademola Lookman in February 2025 (Champions League). Since the 2022-23 season, Scamacca has scored in 59% of his starts in major European competition (10/17), the highest proportion of any player to make more than 10 starts in that time.

14

PSG advanced to Round of 16 for the 14th consecutive season, which is tied with Arsenal for the fourth-longest streak in UCL history. Real Madrid's current streak (23) remains the highest, followed by Bayern's ongoing run of 18 seasons, with Barcelona's run of 17 seasons in a row (2004-05 to 2020-21) being the third longest.

1

Alexander Sørloth became only the second-ever Atlético Madrid player to score a UCL hat trick and the first to do so in the UCL KO Stage. Mario Mandžukić had scored one in the group stage of the 2014-15 UCL season.

1

Jan Oblak got his first assist for Atlético Madrid in 529 appearances in all competitions.

9

Atlético Madrid failed to keep a clean sheet in any of its last nine games in the UEFA Champions League (18 goals conceded), the club's longest ever run without a clean sheet in the history of the European Cup.

29

Qarabag's 29 goals conceded this season is the most any side has conceded in a single UEFA Champions League season.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)