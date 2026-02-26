Drazic goal sees FC Goa ease past hapless SC Delhi to go top of ISL

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian Super League continues apace with every club having played, 13 games into the season. Heading into matchweek three, we have East Bengal leading the league ahead of Mohun Bagan on goal difference.

Here are the games this week, with their reports below (latest match first):

26 February: FC Goa vs SC Delhi [7:30 PM]

27 February: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC [5 PM]

27 February: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC [7:30 PM]

28 February: Kerala Blasters FC vs Inter Kashi [5 PM]

28 February: Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan SG [7:30 PM]

01 March: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC [5 PM]

01 March: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC [7:30 PM]

FC Goa 1 - 0 Sporting Club Delhi

(Drazic 43')

A sliding tap-in from the in-form Dejan Drazic off an Aakash Sangwan cross late in the first half was enough for FC Goa as they eased past SC Delhi 1-0 at the Fatorda on Thursday. Drazic also missed a penalty after good work from Brison Fernandes in the second half, blazing high from the spot after a late referee decision to award the pen.

In a one-sided match, Goa created 1.54xG from 13 shots but only had two on target. Delhi, in comparison had just five shots with a lone tame effort going on target. Goa for their part dominated possession (58%) but they appeared to lack an edge in the final third, and that will frustrate Manolo Marquez.

The result sees them go top of the ISL table, temporarily at least with the four unbeaten sides on six points yet to play.