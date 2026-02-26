Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni on Prestianni suspension: 'Victory for all of us'

Burley: Real Madrid don't look like they can win the Champions League (1:52)

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni believes it was a "victory for all of us" that Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni did not feature in Wednesday's Champions League game at the Bernabéu stadium.

Prestianni was provisionally suspended for one match by UEFA following allegations he racially abused Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior in last week's opening leg.

The Argentinian, who has denied those allegations, travelled to Madrid but did not play as UEFA rejected Benfica's last-minute appeal against the provisional suspension.

"It was the best decision for this person [Prestianni] not to play this game," Tchouaméni, who was born in France but is of Cameroonian descent, said after Madrid's 2-1 win on Wednesday when asked about Prestianni's absence.

"There are more important things than football. Today was a victory for all of us."

Madrid fans displayed a banner against racism before Wednesday's kick off. Tchouaméni was full of praise for Vinícius, who scored Madrid's winner on Wednesday and celebrated by dancing by the corner flag just like he had done after scoring the only goal of the game in the first leg in Lisbon.

Aurélien Tchouaméni got on the scoresheet against Benfica. Getty

"Vinicius has kept his confidence," Tchouaméni said.

"He was very focused. He's had an incredible game as he's had many times before and I'm very happy for him."

Despite Vinícius' strong performance, it was Tchouaméni who took home the player of the match award for a second straight game in the Champions League.

The France international scored Madrid's equaliser on Wednesday, his first goal of the season, to help his team progress to the round of 16.

"I'm doing things well," he said. "I've tried to do what I know. I'm very happy with the goal, it's something I have to improve on. I have a lot of confidence. I try to do my best in every game and we have to keep it up."