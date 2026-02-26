Declan Rice reveals David Beckham DM after Real Madrid free-kicks

Open Extended Reactions

Declan Rice has revealed that David Beckham reached out to him after his sensational two-goal display against Real Madrid in last year's Champions League.

The Arsenal midfielder memorably beat Thibaut Courtois twice from range thanks to a pair of free-kick strikes.

Mikel Arteta's side went on to win the tie 5-1 after securing a 2-1 victory over Real at the Bernabeu.

However, it wasn't to be for Arsenal as they lost out to eventual winners PSG in the semifinals. Rice has once again been a key man for the Gunners this year as they sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They also finished top during the league phase of the Champions League.

David Beckham reached out to Declan Rice after his Real Madrid free-kicks. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.

"He [Beckham] messaged me on Instagram about it," Rice said, discussing his free-kicks with The Sun.

"That was crazy, because he had some of the biggest moments ever with free-kicks.

"I remember the first time I met Beckham was in Qatar. We all approached him. Every player was like, he was a god, you know, because it's Becks.

"When I put the ball down [for a set piece], it's just all about feel. It's knowing where you're going to put the ball, how much pace you're going to put on it.

- Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid interested in Arsenal's Gabriel

- Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres credits team meeting for Tottenham derby triumph

- Arsenal's derby win a major step in title race with Man City

"People might go: 'How do you know that?' You've got to go off instinct.

"I know it can cause chaos, but it's one of our strengths. Let's keep it going because it's been really good for us this year."