Cristiano Ronaldo purchases 25% stake in Spanish club Almeria

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the ownership group at Almeria. Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% ownership stake in Spanish second division club UD Almeria.

The financial terms of the transaction, done through the Portugal captain's CR7 Sports Investments company, have not been disclosed but the deal is considered a long-term strategic investment from Ronaldo.

"I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch," Ronaldo said in a statement.

"UD Almería is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth."

UD Almeria were taken over by a Saudi Investment group in May 2025.

Ronaldo, who turned 41 on Feb. 5, has in the past expressed his desire to own a football club once he retired.

- Cristiano Ronaldo goal tracker: Road to 1,000 career goals

- Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms commitment: 'I belong to Saudi Arabia'

The former Real Madrid star last summer extended his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr through June 2027 and is expected to captain Portugal this summer in what will be a record sixth World Cup.

UD Almeria president Mohamed al Khereiji is thrilled to have the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on board.

"He is considered the best on the pitch," Al Khereiji said. "He knows the Spanish leagues very well and understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the youth academy."

Relegated to the second division in April 2024, Almeria are on course to gain promotion to Spain's top fight this season. They are third in Spain's second tier, two points adrift of leaders Racing Santander after 27 games.