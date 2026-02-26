Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest footballer to buy a stake in a club. Who are the others?

Gab & Juls discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to go on strike over a lack of transfers for Al Nassr. (2:41)

Marcotti: Ronaldo should realise it's not all about him (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

When it was confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo had bought a 25% stake in Spanish side Almeria, he joined a group of footballers who have invested in clubs while still playing.

Across the globe, clubs at various levels -- including professional and semi-professional outfits -- have tapped into some star power in their ownership group.

While we all know about the class of '92 and their investment into Salford, the following is a list of players who secured ownership stakes while still lacing up the boots.

Kylian Mbappé, SM Caen

Kylian Mbappé played against Caen while still at PSG. Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

In 2024, the Real Madrid forward bough a majority stake in SM Caen, the French side then in Ligue 2.

Mbappé used Interconnected Ventures, a company that he founded, to reportedly invest €15m ($17.7m) of his own money.

The club's fortunes have not been on the up since their high profile ownership change. Last season, Caen were relegated having finished bottom of Ligue 2. They are currently ninth in Ligue 3.

Luka Modric, Swansea

Luka Modric in action against Swansea during his Spurs days. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images.

Snoop Dogg may have stole the headlines when attending a Swansea match for the first time since investing in the club, but he is part of an ownership group including former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

The Croatian midfielder owns a minority stake in the Welsh club, alongside rapper Snoop Dogg and American billionaire Martha Stewart.

Héctor Bellerín, Forest Green Rovers

Hector Béllerín became a shareholder at Forest Green Rovers. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images.

In 2020, while still at Arsenal, the full-back became Forest Green Rovers' second largest shareholder.

The Rovers' green agenda fit in with Bellerin's socially conscious views, Rovers going fully vegan in 2015 and becoming the world's first carbon neutral club in 2017.

Forest Green Rovers are currently in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

Gerard Piqué, FC Andorra

FC Andorra play in Spain's second tier. Photo by Walter Cunha/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

In 2018, the Kosmos Group, owned by the World Cup-winning Spain defender Gerard Piqué, bought FC Andorra.

Andorra were then competing in the fifth tier of the Spanish domestic structure.

Now, they are in the second tier Segunda División, currently in 17th.

N'Golo Kanté, Royal Excelsior Virton

Virton are owned by N'Golo Kanté. Photo by Bruno Fahy/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images.

In 2023, the former Leicester and Chelsea midfielder bought a side competing in the third tier of Belgian football.

Kanté also took over as club chairman. At the time of the takeover, Virton were in the process of regaining their professional licence.

They are currently a mid-table side in the third tier.

Jamie Vardy, Rochester New York FC

Jamie Vardy previously used his image to boost Rochester. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

In 2021, the former Leicester striker became a minority stakeholder of the rebranded American club, formerly known as the Rhinos.

It subsequently emerged that Vardy did not invest any of his own money into the club, but instead was given his stake in order to boost the club's image when recruiting players.

Rochester played in MLS Next Pro in 2022 but folded in 2023.

Sadio Mané, Bourges Foot 18

Sadio Mané is welcomed on a visit to Bourges. Photo by Guillaume Souvant/AFP via Getty Images.

In 2023, the Al Nassr striker became the majority owner of Bourges Foot 18, then competing in the French fourth tier.

The Senegal international contributed some of his own funds in order to assist the club recruit players.

Bourges remain in the French fourth tier.

César Azpilicueta, Hashtag United

César Azpilicueta is involved with Hashtag United. Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

For a number of years now, the former Chelsea defender has been a board member and co-owner of Hashtag United.

Based in Essex, United is semi-pro team playing in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The current Sevilla defender also co-owns an e-sports team.