Manchester United's Senne Lammens relishing Premier League's physicality

Micheal Carrick beliefs Manchester United's Benjamin Šeško is playing with great confidence and belief after coming off the bench to score Manchester United's winner against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has said he "enjoys" the physical battle he faces at set-pieces in the Premier League despite branding the penalty area confrontations as "war."

The Belgian earned praise from United head coach Michael Carrick following the 1-0 win over Everton on Monday for the way he dealt with a number of dangerous corners.

The goalmouth was so crowded with players that afterwards Kobbie Mainoo compared Everton's aggressive tactics to a scene from WWE's Royal Rumble.

Lammens, however, says he relishes the skirmishes.

"I think it's been all season like this," he said. "For me, it's just the way it is. It is the Premier League. It's a bit of war in the 16 [metre penalty area]. "It's also one of my strengths, so sometimes I like the challenge as well.

"I enjoy it as well, getting out of my comfort zone a little bit and dealing with those situations because now, even though there are a lot of bodies next to me, I still come for crosses.

"That also gives me a good feeling that I'm doing well and doing those things well."

The increased focus on set-pieces in the Premier League this season was brought a new level of chaos to penalty areas up and down the division. It's prompted calls for authorities to look at tightening the rules around grappling and holding between defenders and attackers.

"Of course, there has to be certain rules," said Lammens, who was visiting Partington Central Academy ahead of World Book Day on behalf of the Manchester United foundation.

"I mean, you can't get to the point where it's too much. That's something that the Premier League has to look towards.

Senne Lammens took part in Manchester United foundation's outreach events for World Book Day. Manchester United

"It's difficult for me to say. Of course, you try to protect a little bit the goalkeeper sometimes and maybe there are some situations where that could have been protected more maybe.

"It's not that only one team does it.

"We do it as well sometimes, making it hard for the goalkeeper. We've scored lots of goals from it as well, so I understand fully why we do it. You just have to deal with it."

- Benjamin Sesko: 'Pressure is a privilege' at Man United

- Man United CEO Berrada hails club progress after latest financial results

- Senne Lammens mitigates 'chaos' in goal as Man United win

Lammens, 23, is only 22 games into his United career after arriving from Royal Antwerp in the summer. He's quickly established himself as No.1 with fans chanting "are you Schmeichel in disguise" during his debut against Sunderland in October -- a nod to club legend Peter Schmeichel.

"I couldn't really imagine it going any better," said Lammens when asked to reflect on his start at Old Trafford.

"But also I don't really want to look too much to the past. I mean, it's been great but I still have to prove myself every week. "So I'm more looking towards the present than the future. Just keep on going, not being satisfied by it, being happy that it went well but it's not the end so I just have to keep going now."