USMNT's Weston McKennie signs new Juventus deal until 2030

The "Futbol Americas" crew discuss Weston McKennie's recent form for Juventus and the impact it will have on the USMNT. (2:44)

Open Extended Reactions

United States midfielder Weston McKennie has signed a new deal at Juventus until 2030, the Serie A club announced.

Sources told ESPN that teams from Italy, Spain, the U.S. and England had been monitoring McKennie but he was set on staying at Juventus.

A source with knowledge of the deal said that McKennie will make $7 million per year after taxes, which is a four-year guarantee with no options.

Weston McKennie has extended his stint in Turin. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has also become a favorite of new Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti, who appreciates McKennie's versatility -- even fielding him at striker recently.

McKennie has eight goals since Spalletti was hired in October -- more than any other player in the squad.

"McKennie has been a powerful tool on both the right and left wings for [manager] Luciano Spalletti, winning the hearts of the fans, and he is now reaping the rewards of his daily hard work in training," Juventus said in a statement.

- USMNT's Folarin Balogun maintains red-hot Monaco form

- USMNT's Sargent joins Toronto after 'unfortunate' Norwich exit

The USMNT midfielder has made 220 appearances for the club since signing in August 2020, and has scored 26 goals and had 26 assists in that time.

He has featured 38 times for the club this season, scoring eight goals and assisting seven. He played all 90 minutes in their 3-3 draw to Roma on Sunday.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton and Jeff Carlisle contributed to this report.