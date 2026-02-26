Real Madrid investigate alleged fan Nazi salute

Craig Burley assesses Real Madrid's Champions League hopes after their second leg playoff win over Benfica. (1:52)

Real Madrid have begun an investigation after a supporter inside the Bernabéu was filmed appearing to perform a Nazi salute in the moments before Wednesday's game against Benfica.

The club said the fan was ejected from the ground after being identified by stadium security.

A statement said the club have asked their disciplinary committee "to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure" for the offender.

It continued: "Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sports and society."

The incident came a week after Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior made an allegation he had been racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during the first leg of the Champions League play-off round tie in Lisbon, which UEFA is investigating.

Prestianni, who denies the allegation, was handed a provisional one-match ban and did not take part in Wednesday's game.

Real won 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate to reach the last 16 with Vinícius scoring the second-half winner.