West Ham's Nuno Espirito Santo issues rallying cry: 'We are in the fight'

Nuno Espirito Santo is locked ina relegation battle against two of his former sides. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Nuno Espirito Santo has fired a warning to West Ham's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Tottenham by declaring his side are back "in the fight."

The Hammers looked consigned to the drop just last month when they slipped seven points from safety.

But a run of just one defeat in six has seen them move to within two points of Forest and four behind free-falling Spurs.

They could even climb out of the bottom three before their rivals play on Sunday if they overcome Liverpool at Anfield 24 hours earlier.

"We know it's going to be tough. Going to Anfield is always tough, but at the same time a big challenge for us," Nuno said.

"We are going to face a fantastic team full of talented players that only can bring the best out of us.

"This is what our major motivation is and to realise that we have to keep chasing, chasing, chasing.

"It's the reality. It's been that for some while now. We are in the fight."