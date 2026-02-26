        <
        >

          Asian Cup 2026: Which players will miss Women's Super League games for your club?

          Feb 26, 2026, 03:00 PM

          The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup kicks-off in Australia on March 1, but which Women's Super League players are playing and could miss out on league games when the English league returns on March 15, with further matchdays on March 18, 21 and 22?

          With Australia and Japan involved, a number of top WSL stars could progress to the Asian Cup quarterfinals (which begin on March 13) or beyond, up to the final on March 21.

          And with the time it takes to fly back to Europe, the first legs of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals on March 24-25 could also be an issue for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

          Here's who could miss out.

          Manchester City (4)

          Australia: Mary Fowler

          Japan: Aoba Fujino, Yui Hasegawa, Ayaka Yamashita

          Manchester United (1)

          Japan: Hinata Miyazawa

          Chelsea (2)

          Australia: Ellie Carpenter, Sam Kerr

          Arsenal (3)

          Australia: Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord

          Tottenham Hotspur (3)

          Australia: Clare Hunt

          Japan: Maika Hamano, Toko Koga

          London City Lionesses (2)

          Australia: Alanna Kennedy

          Japan: Saki Kumagai

          Brighton & Hove Albion (3)

          Australia: Charlize Rule

          Japan: Moeka Minami, Kiko Seike

          Everton

          Australia: Clare Wheeler

          Japan: Honoka Hayashi, Rion Ishikawa, Hikaru Kitagawa

          Aston Villa (1)

          Japan: Maya Hijikata

          West Ham United (2)

          Australia: Katrina Gorry

          Japan: Riko Ueki

          Liverpool (2)

          Japan: Fuka Nagano, Risa Shimizu

          Leicester City (1)

          Australia: Emily van Egmond (Leicester)