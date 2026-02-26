Asian Cup 2026: Which players will miss Women's Super League games for your club?

Marissa Lordanic runs the rule over all the big inclusions, and omissions, from the Matildas Asian Cup squad. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup kicks-off in Australia on March 1, but which Women's Super League players are playing and could miss out on league games when the English league returns on March 15, with further matchdays on March 18, 21 and 22?

With Australia and Japan involved, a number of top WSL stars could progress to the Asian Cup quarterfinals (which begin on March 13) or beyond, up to the final on March 21.

And with the time it takes to fly back to Europe, the first legs of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals on March 24-25 could also be an issue for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Here's who could miss out.

Australia: Mary Fowler

Japan: Aoba Fujino, Yui Hasegawa, Ayaka Yamashita

Japan: Hinata Miyazawa

Australia: Ellie Carpenter, Sam Kerr

Australia striker Sam Kerr will be a big miss for Chelsea. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Australia: Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord

Australia: Clare Hunt

Japan: Maika Hamano, Toko Koga

Australia: Alanna Kennedy

Japan: Saki Kumagai

Australia: Charlize Rule

Japan: Moeka Minami, Kiko Seike

Australia: Clare Wheeler

Japan: Honoka Hayashi, Rion Ishikawa, Hikaru Kitagawa

Japan: Maya Hijikata

Australia: Katrina Gorry

Japan: Riko Ueki

Japan: Fuka Nagano, Risa Shimizu

Australia: Emily van Egmond (Leicester)