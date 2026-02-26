Asian Cup 2026: Which players will miss Women's Super League games for your club?

The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup kicks-off in Australia on March 1, but which Women's Super League players are playing and could miss out on league games when the English league returns on March 15, with further matchdays on March 18, 21 and 22?
With Australia and Japan involved, a number of top WSL stars could progress to the Asian Cup quarterfinals (which begin on March 13) or beyond, up to the final on March 21.
And with the time it takes to fly back to Europe, the first legs of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals on March 24-25 could also be an issue for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Here's who could miss out.
Manchester City (4)
Australia: Mary Fowler
Japan: Aoba Fujino, Yui Hasegawa, Ayaka Yamashita
Manchester United (1)
Japan: Hinata Miyazawa
Chelsea (2)
Australia: Ellie Carpenter, Sam Kerr
Arsenal (3)
Australia: Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord
Tottenham Hotspur (3)
Australia: Clare Hunt
Japan: Maika Hamano, Toko Koga
London City Lionesses (2)
Australia: Alanna Kennedy
Japan: Saki Kumagai
Brighton & Hove Albion (3)
Australia: Charlize Rule
Japan: Moeka Minami, Kiko Seike
Everton
Australia: Clare Wheeler
Japan: Honoka Hayashi, Rion Ishikawa, Hikaru Kitagawa
Aston Villa (1)
Japan: Maya Hijikata
West Ham United (2)
Australia: Katrina Gorry
Japan: Riko Ueki
Liverpool (2)
Japan: Fuka Nagano, Risa Shimizu
Leicester City (1)
Australia: Emily van Egmond (Leicester)