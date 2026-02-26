Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris condemns racist abuse of Romaine Mundle

Open Extended Reactions

Romaine Mundle suffered abuse while playing against Fulham last weekend. Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has branded racist abuse directed towards Romaine Mundle as "unacceptable."

The winger featured from the bench in the Black Cats' 3-1 defeat to Fulham on Sunday on a weekend that saw four separate cases of Premier League players receiving racist abuse and Le Bris reiterated the club's support for Mundle.

"What happened to Romaine is unacceptable, we stand with him," Le Bris said. "There is no room for racism or abuse in football or anywhere else. That's clear for us, we stand for respect, inclusion and diversity, these are the values of football and the values of the club, so it's clear."

Speaking about wider racially motivated incidents in football in recent months, he added: "I don't know really why but I repeat, we don't want to accept that.

"We have to have a clear position and I think it's the case here at Sunderland, we want to defend values and when someone, a group of people, want to threaten those values it's important to react."

Mundle has joined Jocelin Ta Bi, Nordi Mukiele and Brian Brobbey on the sidelines, while Dennis Cirkin and Reinildo Mandava are progressing well after injury but Saturday's game against Bournemouth comes too soon.

Le Bris said: "About [Mundle's] injury, it might be a difficult injury and he might be sidelined for a few weeks or months. We still have further assessments to make but we'll have a clear picture soon.

"Jocelin might be in the same position as Romaine with a different injury, he might need surgery so a couple of weeks or months, still a bit early as well. It will be shorter for Nordi and Brian, between two or four weeks depending on the way they respond to treatments and rehab, so let's wait a bit, but it won't last too long."