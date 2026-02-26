Mexico violence: What happened, FIFA's response and what it means for the World Cup

The Mexican state of Jalisco has endured significant cartel-related violence this week, raising questions about its capital city of Guadlajara's ability to be a World Cup host this summer. ULISES RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images

On Feb. 22, violence related to the killing of Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes broke out across Mexico, leading to retaliation in the country that included torched vehicles, blockaded roads and vandalism.

Amid the unrest that ensued after shootouts between the Mexican army and the cartel, professional soccer was impacted through postponed matches. In the men's top flight, Liga MX's Querétaro vs. FC Juarez was suspended, as was women's top-flight rivalry game Chivas vs. América.

Could FIFA World Cup games follow?

With the backdrop of the major tournament that will be co-hosted by Mexico this summer, as well as a group of qualifiers in late March, questions have arisen over the safety of fans who are set to soon visit the country's tournament sites of Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Since Sunday, signs suggest that order is being restored and soccer is returning. Mexico hosted Iceland in a sold-out friendly at the Estadio Corregidora on Wednesday. In front of a crowd of more than 30,000, and with no immediate reports of issues, the home side claimed a dominant 4-0 victory as they continued preparations for the World Cup.

Nonetheless, after the recent violent scenes, apprehensions and questions remain.

What happened in Mexico?

Approximately two hours southwest of World Cup host city Guadalajara, Mexican forces (with help from U.S. intelligence) took part in a special operation Sunday in Jalisco that killed Oseguera Cervantes, one of the U.S. Department of State's most wanted fugitives. More than 70 people, primarily members of the Mexican National Guard and criminal suspects, were killed during the clashes between the two groups.

Mexico's foreign ministry stated that no foreigners had been injured.

Responding to the attack of their leader and as a show of force, cartel members burned vehicles, blocked roads and vandalized businesses across the country -- with much of it focused in Jalisco -- as locals stayed indoors for their safety.

Some airlines issued travel advisories for airports in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, a city that suffered a prison riot after reports of the facility's gates being taken down by a car. In a warning for citizens visiting or residing in the country, the U.S. embassy announced that Americans in a number of Mexican states should seek shelter.

By Wednesday, as the turmoil dissipated, the U.S. government said that citizens should "resume standard levels of precaution," while also noting to monitor local media for updates.

What did local leaders and FIFA say?

On the same day as Oseguera Cervantes' death, those in charge of Mexican soccer postponed four matches within Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil and the men's second-division Ascenso MX.

Later on Monday, ESPN sources said that FIFA was requesting details about the security situation in the country. The governing body was reportedly closely following events, particularly in the Jalisco capital of Guadalajara, which will host four World Cup matches and two qualifiers in March.

Jalisco governor Pablo Lemus brushed aside worries on Tuesday.

"There's absolutely no possibility. Not the two playoff matches, or the four World Cup matches," said the governor about whether FIFA would intend to take games away from Guadalajara after speaking with an organization representative. Lemus later added, "There's absolutely no intention on FIFA's part to take any of Mexico's host sites away."

Amid the backdrop of cartel-related violence, Mexico played Iceland in a friendly in Querétaro on Wednesday. Cesar Lopez Jam Media/Getty Images

Days after the cartel-related violence, FIFA president Gianni Infantino backed the country.

"Of course, we are monitoring the situation in Mexico these days, but I want to say from the outset that we have complete confidence in Mexico, in its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and in the authorities," Infantino said. "We are convinced that everything will go as smoothly as possible."

Sheinbaum believes that there will be no safety issues for the summer.

"All the guarantees, all the guarantees. There is no [security] risk," the president said.

As of Tuesday, an ESPN source stated that there are no updates or further information regarding a possible change of World Cup sites.

What's next for Mexico? Are visiting nations worried?

At time of writing, Wednesday's international friendly in Querétaro went smoothly with no reported safety problems. Ahead of the 4-0 win over Iceland, Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said that, despite the preceding unrest, the federation ensured that everyone would be safe in the sold-out match.

"We're sensitive to the current situation," Aguirre noted before the win. "The people at the [Mexico Football Federation] have assured me that everyone will be safe.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Cristina Alexander debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"We're here. We're very calm, relaxed, training, we talk about sports ... that's the message I can send to the fans as a football coach."

It was a good early sign as Mexico attempts to move on, but others, such as a couple of visiting nations next month, are keeping a close eye on what develops after the cartel violence.

Weeks before a high-profile match in Mexico City's historic Estadio Azteca (recently renamed Estadio Banorte), Portugal's federation announced that it was "closely monitoring the delicate situation currently unfolding" in the country.

"The Portuguese Football Federation emphasizes that the safety of players, coaching staff and fans is an absolute priority, and this is the main criteria for all assessments and decisions regarding the holding of the match," it said.

Jamaica federation president Michael Ricketts was sincere about his own feelings heading into Guadalajara next month for interconfederation playoffs that will determine World Cup qualification.

"The games are at the end of March, so we still have another month to see what happens; but it is making me very nervous, to be honest," he said. "We will be listening out for Concacaf and FIFA to give us instructions [on] whether they are playing the games or whether they are immediately looking for other options."

At the moment, no matches have been taken away from the country and all signs currently point to Mexico and its three host cities remaining in the picture for the World Cup. But things will undoubtedly be closely monitored going forward.