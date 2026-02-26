Referee warned after same team kicks off twice in Brazilian Serie A clash

Open Extended Reactions

Felipe Fernandes had an evening to forget on Wednesday. Riquelve Nata/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

A referee has been warned after allowing the same team to kick off at the start of both halves in a Brazilian Serie A match, despite one player "yelling" to notify him of the error.

The extraordinary incident took place in Palmeiras' 2-1 win over Fluminense on Wednesday, with the eventual winners getting the game started twice, rather than the customary one kick-off for each side.

Referee Felipe Fernandes, who was overseeing the game, has since been handed an official warning by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), who in their statement added that the mistake "did not prejudice the game" as Fluminense regained possession of the ball almost immediately.

"Yes, I noticed that Palmeiras kicked off twice, but the referee told me I couldn't talk to him because I'd get another card," Fluminense defender Juan Pablo Freytes said.

"I even yelled at him, but he didn't hear me or anything, and the game had already restarted.

"I think these are things we also need to be a little more attentive to. It's over now... But next time, we have to be smarter about it."

The error was so unprecedented that IFAB (International Football Association Board) does not even list double restarts by the same side as an infraction, instead saying that if there is any other infringement (aside from the same player touching the ball twice after kicking off) in the procedure, "the kickoff shall be stopped."

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira (right) was sent off on the night. Riquelve Nata/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

The drama doesn't end there though with Fernandes detailing an "outburst of fury" by Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira in his official match report from the game after Ferreira made his feelings clear towards the referee's assistant over a throw-in decision in favour of Fluminense.

He was so enraged that he had to be "restrained" when leaving the field of play.

"After the end of the match, I directly expelled the Palmeiras team coach for addressing assistant referee No. 1 Fernanda Gomes Antunes and the fourth official Luis Tiene in a harsh, rude manner, gesturing with his arms and clapping ironically and mockingly, uttering offensive words," Fernandes wrote.

"I also inform that after the expulsion, he had to be restrained by members of his team to leave the field of play."

There could still be further repercussions from the night with ESPN pundit and former referee Carlos Eugênio Simon stating that the match could end up in court.

"Palmeiras initiated the restart and then resumed play after halftime. I hadn't seen that before. It's a procedural error. If Fluminense protests, the match could end up in court, but it's unlikely to change the outcome of the game," he said.

"The referee needs to be more focused."

Information from ESPN Brasil contributed to this report.