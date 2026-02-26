When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Date, bracket, more

Gab & Juls discuss PSG's Champions League hopes after they reached the round of 16. (2:43)

The knockout playoff round of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League is complete! After a thrilling conclusion to the round, which saw the likes of Internazionale and Juventus tumble out of the competition, we now know the 16 teams still in contention for Europe's most coveted trophy.

That means the draw for the round of 16 is nearly upon us. But who is taking part in this draw, and how will it all go down?

Here's everything you need to know about the next big event on the Champions League calendar.

When is the draw for the round of 16?

The draw for the knockout playoff round will take place Friday, Feb. 27, at 6 a.m. ET (11 a.m. GMT).

Which clubs have made the round of 16?

The top eight finishers in the league phase went straight through to the round of 16, and are seeded for the draw. These teams are paired based on their final position in the league phase. For example, first-place Arsenal are paired with second-place Bayern Munich, third-place Liverpool with fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur, and so on.

Seeded teams (top eight in league phase):

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Tottenham

Barcelona

Chelsea

Sporting CP

Manchester City

Unseeded teams (knockout playoff round winners):

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Newcastle United

Atletico Madrid

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray

Bodø/Glimt

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Manchester City could face either Real Madrid or Bodo/Glimt in the round of 16. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

How does the draw work?

Starting with the teams ranked seventh and eighth (Sporting CP and Man City), each pair of seeded teams will be drawn into one of two positions against a relevant unseeded team. The previous draw in January determined where in the bracket each winner from the knockout playoff round would be placed, so only the seeded teams will be drawn.

By the end of the draw, the bracket will be finalized, which means we will know each team's path through the rest of the knockout rounds.

Here is how the bracket looks ahead of the draw.

What are the potential matchups?

Possible round-of-16 ties:

Arsenal or Bayern Munich will play either:

Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur will play either:

Atlético Madrid or Galatasaray

Barcelona or Chelsea will play either:

Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United

Sporting CP or Manchester City will play either:

Real Madrid or Bodo/Glimt

Is there any country protection?

No -- clubs from the same country can be drawn against each other. Chelsea and Newcastle United could face off in the round of 16, for example.

Clubs can also be matched up against opponents they already faced in the league phase.

What are the remaining important Champions League dates this season?

Round of 16: March 10-11, March 17-18

Quarterfinals: April 7-8, April 14-15

Semifinals: April 28-29, May 5-6

Final: May 30 (Budapest)