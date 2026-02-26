Arsenal's Olivia Smith (concussion) out of Canada SheBelieves squad

Open Extended Reactions

Olivia Smith has withdrawn from Canada's SheBelieves Cup squad after sustaining a concussion on Sunday, Arsenal have confirmed.

Smith was stretchered off during the 3-0 win over Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday after taking a ball to the face, but was released from hospital later that day.

Olivia Smith was carried off on a stretcher after an injury during Arsenal's match with Bristol City. Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

However, Smith has withdrawn from international duty due to the concussion and will remain under Arsenal's medical supervision during her recovery, the Women's Super League club said in a statement Thursday.

Canada said that Smith will be replaced in the squad by Megan Reid of the NWSL's Denver Summit.

Canada face the United States, Colombia and Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup beginning on March 1.