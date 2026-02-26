Brentford boss Keith Andrews signs new long-term deal

Open Extended Reactions

Keith Andrews has committed his future to Brentford after joining the club last summer. Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has signed a new contract with the club to keep him at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2032.

Andrews, 45, took on his first head coach role when he signed a three-year deal in June last year to replace Thomas Frank, who departed for Tottenham, and has guided Brentford to seventh place in the Premier League.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles told the club's official website: "Keith has done an outstanding job, the team are playing well and the things we thought we could be better at this season have all improved.

"He is a really good fit for the club and the way we like to work, as he is able to bring the best out of both players and staff alike.

"Everyone at Brentford will be pleased to hear that Keith will be with us for many years to come and I'm excited by what we can all achieve together in the coming seasons."

The Bees have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup -- they play West Ham away -- and also reached the Carabao Cup's last eight before losing out to Manchester City.

Prior to this season, former Wolves and Republic of Ireland midfielder Andrews had worked under Frank as the Bees' set-piece coach and he has also had coaching spells at Sheffield United and MK Dons.

