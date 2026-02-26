Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) out for up to 6 weeks

Barcelona moves to the top of the table after an easy 3-0 win over Levante. (1:10)

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in training on Thursday.

The LaLiga leaders said De Jong suffered an injury to his right leg during preparations for Saturday's match at home to Villarreal.

"First-team player Frenkie de Jong sustained an injury to the distal biceps of his right leg during this morning's training session," Barcelona said.

"Medical tests have confirmed that the expected recovery period will be approximately five-to-six weeks."

Frenkie de Jong is set to miss some crucial games for Barcelona. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

De Jong has made 31 appearances for Barça in all competitions this season, scoring once and adding seven assists.

As well as ruling him out of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Atlético Madrid, the Champions League last 16 and several LaLiga matches, the injury will also mean De Jong will miss the Netherlands' friendlies against Norway and Ecuador next month as they prepare for the World Cup.

Barcelona currently lead LaLiga by a single point from Real Madrid and will face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United in the Champions League last 16.

