Premier League to launch direct streaming in Singapore, looking 'around the world'

The Premier League will launch its first direct-to-customer streaming platform in Singapore next season, and is looking to see how it could be "replicated all around the world" if successful.

The league's chief executive Richard Masters announced the project on Thursday, making long-standing rumours of a 'Premflix'-style service a reality, at least in one territory.

Masters said the service would be branded as Premier League Plus and that the league would be closely monitoring its success to determine whether to expand further.

It is the Premier League's first move to broadcast its own content, having always previously sold its rights to independent broadcasters such as Sky Sports in England and NBC in the United States.

It will coincide with the opening of a new Premier League Studios production hub in Olympia in London.

Masters officially announced the news at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London on Thursday.

"We're going [direct] to consumer in Singapore. It's a very long, considered process, carefully chosen," he said.

"So from next season, Premier League Plus, rather than Premflix -- we've rebranded it finally -- is going to happen.

"For the first time the Premier League is going to have its own customers. It's going to have to deal with promotion, pricing, churn, distribution, all of those things, we're looking to build a business.

"We're also looking to learn, to see how that might be replicated all around the world.

"What we do with Premier League Plus in Singapore is really about learning as well as building the business. If it goes well, it may be replicated. You don't want to predict further than that I think at this stage."

The Premier League's move follows other major sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball in North America, in going direct to consumer.