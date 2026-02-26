Bayern could effectively end Dortmund's season with Klassiker win

Open Extended Reactions

The German word of the week in the Bundesliga ahead of Saturday's showdown (live at 12:30 P.M. EST, on ESPN+) is not the marketing invention der Klassiker but rather die Aufholjagd (literally the hunt to pursue).

There are in all honesty, very few, even here in the bustling Ruhrpott this week, who believe Borussia Dortmund are likely to make up nine points on leaders Bayern Munich. With the goal difference equation stacked in favor of the Rekordmeister, that is the challenge facing BVB with only 11 games left. But a head-to-head Gipfeltreffen (summit meeting) offers a chance for a new perspective.

Dortmund have spent much of this season under Niko Kovac defying stereotypes: showing a more stable face, grinding out wins, pressing better, reemerging as clearly the second-best team in the Bundesrepublik.

But on Wednesday night in Bergamo, the old problems came back to haunt die Schwarz-Gelben, and the team collectively had to Lehrgeld zahlen (literally pay up as a result of being taught a painful lesson) after being eliminated by Atalanta in their knockout round playoff tie in the UEFA Champions League.

Whether Dortmund can translate those lessons -- among them, don't start a big match so passively and Gregor Kobel, don't give the ball to the opposition with extra time looming -- into something successful against a team of Bayern's sheer quality, is another matter.

Bayern are almost certain to break the Bundesliga's single-season goalscoring record (they have 85 goals and need 17 more, a mere bagatelle surely?) Harry Kane requires 14 between now and mid-May to surpass Robert Lewandowski's 2020-21 benchmark of 41 league goals. The Englishman has registered a Doppelpack (double) in each of his last three league matches and if he stays fit, you would not bet against him becoming the most goal-rich winner of the Torjägerkanone award ever.

With Michael Olise scoring freely and more importantly, assisting others and Luis Díaz posing significant problems for opposing sides, Bayern win most games by overwhelming and obliterating. Nobody does it better.

There is, however, a slight glass-jaw quality defensively, which has been evident since January, with only one Bundesliga clean sheet so far this calendar year.

Can Bayern Munich do the double and beat Borussia Dortmund again this season? (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Augsburg for example, have gone to the Allianz Arena and beaten them, Hoffenheim caused them bother even while down to 10 men, and last week Eintracht Frankfurt scored a couple of late goals that Bayern fans, anticipating a cakewalk, will have seen as nervig (irritating).

At the time of writing, it is unclear who will stand between the posts for the Rekordmeister. Manuel Neuer has been working all week in a bid to get back into the side after sustaining a calf muscle injury at the Weserstadion nearly two weeks ago.

However, Bayern have faith in 22-year-old understudy Jonas Urbig, who looks ever more like the future custodian. Urbig stumbled in the Augsburg game, but his performances have ranged mostly from good to excellent.

If there are any doubts about Neuer's fitness, it would seem foolish -- given the eight-point difference at the top and crunch Champions League matches ahead -- to take a chance. Alphonso Davies is out for the foreseeable future with a muscle fibre injury, but with Konrad Laimer available again, Vincent Kompany has plenty of squad depth in the full back positions with Josip Stanisic and Hiroki Ito.

It almost seems unfair to Dortmund, given the colossal task that they face on Saturday, that right-wing back Julian Ryerson is suspended. The Norwegian, once viewed as an honest journeyman, has transformed himself into one of the most valuable players in Kovac's squad.

Diligent in normal play, Ryerson's deliveries from open or set play situations can be devilish and he recently crafted all four goals in the same game against Mainz. Yan Couto, more adventurous going forward but less secure defensively, must fulfill that role against Bayern.

At least Nico Schlotterbeck will return to anchor the Dreierkette (back three) in front of Kobel, whose 11 clean sheets top the Bundesliga goalkeeping charts. BVB will require energy and guile in abundance from Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha in midfield against the formidable duo of Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Saturday is due to be another day of Verkehrschaos in Dortmund and there have been a few recently. This one is due to industrial action by the trade union, Verdi, knocking out the Stadtbahn (city train/tram service) and bus lines. Fans have been urged to walk the 40 minutes from the Stadtzentrum (city center) to the Signal Iduna Park.

Thereafter, there's a very real danger that in 90 minutes, Dortmund's season could effectively disappear in a puff of smoke. Already out of the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal, defeat in the Klassiker would make an Aufholjagd unthinkable.