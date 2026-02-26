Nottingham Forest targeted by fireworks in Fenerbahce 2nd leg

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest players were forced to dodge fireworks thrown on to the pitch by Fenerbahce fans at the start of their Europa League play-off second leg.

Moments after the match kicked off, there was a three-minute delay as sections of a 1,500-strong away end launched several fireworks into the Forest penalty area.

Defender Jair Cunha had to take evasive action as he had his back to them and Neco Williams also had to duck as he tried to carry one away.

Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown, who was part of Derby's academy as a youngster, also had to intervene and carry some of the pyrotechnics off the pitch while urging calm from his side's fans.

Forest and the Turkish club could now be set for UEFA punishment.

There was a large police presence outside the City Ground before kickoff as the vociferous fans were marshalled into the stadium.

Forest are 3-0 up from last week's first leg and are set to face either Real Betis or FC Midtjylland in the last 16.

But Fenerbahce raised hopes of a comeback by taking the lead in the 22nd minute through Kerem Aktürkoglu.

And the goal was greeted by more fireworks being thrown on to the pitch.