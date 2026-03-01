Premier League recap: Arsenal's big win vs. Chelsea, Man United stay hot

Open Extended Reactions

The first day of March bought us plenty of excitement.

In the Premier League, first Manchester United went up to third in the table as they came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Fulham beat relegation-battling Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in Sunday's first London derby.

And finally, an all-London affair offered plenty of talking points as Arsenal beat Chelsea in a corner-kick fest, securing the Gunners at the top of the table while putting Chelsea's UEFA Champions League hopes in jeopardy.

Here is our live blog, as it happened.