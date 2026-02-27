Neymar shushes critics after first goals in Santos return

Open Extended Reactions

Neymar broke his 2026 goal drought in spectacular fashion on Thursday, leading Santos to a 2-1 victory over Vasco da Gama in the fourth round of the Brasileirão.

After the match, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star addressed his critics and the mounting pressure regarding a potential return for Brazil at the upcoming World Cup.

"Last week they said I was the worst player in the world. Today I scored two goals, and that's what matters," Neymar told Sportv. "That's football. One day you're no good or you're 'retired'; the next, people say you have to go to the World Cup."

"I'm dedicating myself and working to get in the best possible shape. This was my third game of the year and only my second full 90 minutes. I felt some cramping at the end, but that's just part of the process," Neymar added.

Neymar underwent surgery at the beginning of 2026 and only recently returned to the field for Santos. Brazil manager has said repeatedly that Neymar would be considered for selection for the World Cup if he was fit.

After scoring the opening goal in the 25th minute, the Santos No. 10 celebrated by heading to the corner flag to perform the same dance Vinícius Júnior did after scoring in both legs of the Real Madrid's Champions League playoff matchup against Benfica.

The festive atmosphere for Neymar and Santos fans was briefly interrupted following a heated altercation with Vasco midfielder Thiago Mendes. The friction between Neymar and Mendes dates back to 2020, when a challenge from Mendes resulted in a serious injury for Neymar during a PSG match against Lyon.

Neymar didn't hold back when discussing the confrontation.

"He always wants to cause trouble and act tough. He already broke me once at PSG, and he threatened me again today. It's always the same with him," Neymar said.

This brace marks Neymar's first goals since December 2025, when he closed out the previous year with a two-goal performance against Juventude.