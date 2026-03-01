Man United vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Don Hutchison reacts to Manchester United's 1-0 win over Everton to boost their top four hopes in the Premier League. (1:19)

Manchester United will aim to maintain their unbeaten run under Michael Carrick as they host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Man United are currently fourth on the table and will push to strengthen their Champions League hopes for next season with a win.

Palace have had a tough season, but they will look to continue their momentum after a recent Europa Conference League win over Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's match:

How to watch

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. ET; 7.30 p.m. IST and 1 a.m. AEDT, Monday)

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Tony Harrington

Injury News

Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt, D: OUT, back

Mason Mount, M: DOUBT, knock

Patrick Dorgu, D/M: OUT, hamstring

Crystal Palace

Cheick Oumar Konaté, D: OUT, knee

Jefferson Lerma, M: OUT, hamstring

Eddie Nketiah, F: OUT, strain

Jean-Philippe Mateta, F: OUT, knee

Talking Points

Should Sesko start against Palace?

Benjamin Sesko has scored three goals in four matches after coming in as a substitute. All three goals were decisive, earning crucial points for Manchester United in the race for top four/five. In fact, Sesko's last four goals earned seven points for his team, which could be vital in clinching the Champions League spot for next season. So, has he done enough to warrant a start against Palace?

While Sesko's slow start to the Premier League was apparent, with his current form, he's showing head coach Michael Carrick that he deserves to start. Despite the results, Man United were not that impressive against West Ham (1-1) and Everton (1-0 win). In both the games, Sesko came in and scored. He's playing with confidence, and Carrick will want to take advantage of that.

If he starts up front, it could mean Matheus Cunha will play from the left and Bryan Mbeumo on the right with Amad Diallo dropping to the bench. Diallo's recent performances have been bad, but it looks like Carrick cannot ignore Sesko's recent form and will most likely start him on Sunday.

Can Carrick's answer the low block question

After West Ham and Everton, Man United will face another team who will sit deep. Against both sides, Man United struggled to break down the low block until Sesko scored those vital goals. Crystal Palace will also look to frustrate their opponents with a tight defence and take their chances on the counter.

The inclusion of Sesko will offer Carrick more height in the box. Set pieces and crosses into the box will be crucial for Manchester United to break the low block.

With or without Sesko, Carrick has to figure out ways to break down teams who sit deep. If crosses don't work, Carrick needs his creative attackers to step up and make it count. While late goals have saved them the previous two times, they need to create more goal-scoring chances and look to stamp their authority on the game. It will be important for Carrick to show that he has made genuine progress with the team and he's the right man to take this forward next season.

Wharton vs. Mainoo

Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo are both talented midfielders for their respective clubs who can also play a big part in the national team's future. Wharton has been really impressive over the last year or so and is likely to move to a bigger club next season. Meanwhile, Mainoo has made his comeback to the team under Carrick and is thriving in the midfield after enduring a torrid time under Ruben Amorim.

Both midfielders will be keen to play alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson for the national team in this year's World Cup. Both are not exactly similar in style and profile with Wharton being a deep-lying playmaker while Mainoo is more box-to-box midfielder. What's also interesting is Wharton could be in the mix to replace Casemiro in the Man United midfield next season, which means there's a possibility of a Wharton-Mainoo partnership for the same club.

For now though, England's two promising midfielders will have a face-off on Sunday and it's going to be a fascinating watch.

Palace crumbling, but there's hope

It could've been a memorable season with the team playing in Europe after winning the FA Cup last season, but all's not well with Crystal Palace.

It started with the team getting demoted to Conference League followed by inconsistent performances while key players left the club. What made it worse is the toxic relationship between the manager, fans and board. Oliver Glasner didn't make it easy on him -- he said he'll leave the club in January and then went on to criticise the board for abandoning the team and later his own fans. After their first-leg draw against Zrinjski last week, Palace supporters called for his sacking.

It's pertinent for the manager, players, board and the fans to remember there's a lot to play for. Despite the issues, they can still end the season with a European trophy. They can still make progress in the league. It could start with a morale-boosting win against a top four team on Sunday.

What do the numbers say?

After their 2-1 win at Selhurst Park in November, Manchester United are looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since 2017-18.

United have picked up 27 points in their last 12 home Premier League matches (W8, D3, L1) -- 16 more than they managed in their previous 13 games at Old Trafford.

Palace have won two of their last three Premier League games (L1), picking up twice as many points in these games (6) as they did in their previous nine games combined (3 -- D3, L6).

United are the only team who haven't lost in the Premier League since Boxing Day (W6, D4). No side has won more points than United (22) in this period.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has three clean sheets in four games against former club United (75%), the best ratio of any goalkeeper in Premier League history against United.