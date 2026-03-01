How India can qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian senior women's team embark on a significant mission at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia, which also acts as a qualifier for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup to be held in Brazil.

India, who beat Thailand in a crunch qualifier to make it to the Asian Cup, are now a tournament closer to being at a World Cup, but there are significant steps that they need to make.

There are six direct spots at the World Cup and two more at the inter-continental playoffs at stake at the Asian Cup. So, India need to be in one of those eight spots to keep their World Cup dream.

Here's how India can qualify for the World Cup from the Asian Cup:

What is the direct route to the World Cup from the Asian Cup?

In simple terms, be one of the six best teams at the Asian Cup, and you can pack your bags to head to Brazil in the middle of next year for the biggest show in women's football.

For that, India will first have to make it to the quarterfinals of this tournament, first by navigating a group in which they'll play against giants Japan plus Vietnam and Chinese Taipei.

The top two teams from the group will go through to the quarterfinals directly, while the two best third-placed teams from the three groups will also make it through.

India are, by a distance, the lowest-ranked team in the group. Japan are eighth in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings, Vietnam are 36th, Chinese Taipei are 40th while India are 67th.

So, it will take a couple of huge results, possibly against Vietnam and Chinese Taipei for India to make it to the quarterfinals. However, that alone won't be enough for direct World Cup qualification.

The four quarterfinal winners will directly go through to the World Cup, while each of the four losing quarterfinalists will play against one of the others, to decide the two other direct World Cup spots, in addition to the four semifinalists.

What if India miss that direct route to the World Cup?

The two quarterfinal losers who also lose the World Cup qualifying playoff go through to the Intercontinental qualification playoffs. In that stage, ten teams will play in a play-off tournament to determine the final three teams to qualify for the World Cup: two teams each from Asia, Africa, North & Central America, and South America, and one team each from Oceania and Europe.

In the first phase, the two teams from Asia and Africa, the team from Oceania and the lower-ranked of the two South American teams will compete in a single tie at a centralized venue at the end of 2026. The top two teams from this phase will advance to the second phase.

Then, in February, those two teams will join the two teams from North & Central America, the higher-ranked team from South America and the team from Europe, with three separate one-off ties deciding the final three spots for the World Cup.

Can India qualify for the World Cup

Amelia Valverde leads India's training in Perth ahead of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup. AIFF Media

On paper, the answer probably is that they can't, given their ranking and stature compared to other teams in the Asian Cup. Besides, the task might be even tougher at inter-confederation playoffs. However, in Amelia Valverde, India have a coach who's done this before with an unfancied nation, having taken Costa Rica to the last women's World Cup.

It will be difficult, but so was qualification for the Asian Cup itself. India will have to beat the odds again, but in the recent past, no Indian team at the senior level has been as close to a World Cup as this Indian women's team are.