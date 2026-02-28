Romelu Lukaku in tears after ending emotional goal drought

Open Extended Reactions

An emotional Romelu Lukaku fought back tears after scoring his first goal of a season that has brought both extreme professional and personal struggles.

Lukaku, who had played just 41 minutes this campaign following a serious preseason thigh injury, pounced in the sixth minute of stoppage time to help Napoli win at bottom club Hellas Verona 2-1.

He appeared to tear up when the final whistle blew seconds later. His last goal was on May 23 followed by a terrible few months. Shortly after his torn thigh, his father died suddenly in September at 58.

Lukaku pointed to the sky amid wild Napoli celebrations after his winning goal with the last kick of the game.

"On a personal level soccer gives you a lot. It has given me everything but losing my father like I lost him weighs on me every day," Lukaku told DAZN while struggling to hold back tears. "But it is what it is and I carry on for my daughters, for my brother and for Napoli which has given me so much.

"Because before arriving at Napoli I was dead. Last year we did something wonderful, this year is a bit difficult for us, but we have to look forwards and do everything to finish as high as possible in the table."

Romelu Lukaku points to the sky as he celebrates his winning goal for Napoli against Hellas Verona. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Lukaku had paid tribute to his father, Roger, upon his death last year.

"Thank you for teaching me everything I know," the Belgium international wrote on Instagram. "I'm forever grateful and appreciate you. Life will never be the same.

"Protecting and guiding me like no else could. I won't be the same. The pain and tears are flowing big time. But God will give me the strength to get myself back together."

Saturday's win was Napoli's first win in four matches in all competitions. The defending Serie A champion remained third in the league table but inched to within 11 points of leader Inter Milan, which was hosting lowly Genoa later.

Verona remained nine points from safety.

Napoli got off to a great start as Rasmus Højlund's looping header from 12 meters gave it the lead after less than two minutes.

However, Højlund was also involved in the equalizer in the 65th. He attempted to clear a Verona corner but it came out to Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, whose shot was deflected in by Højlund. The goal was credited to Akpa Akpro as the initial shot was on target.

Verona almost won it in stoppage time but Kieron Bowie couldn't keep his attempt on target after Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret flapped aimlessly at a cross.

And instead it was Napoli which snatched the win. A corner was played short and eventually crossed in by Giovane for fellow substitute Lukaku to sweep in first time from close range.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.