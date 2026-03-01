        <
        >

          As it happened: Kerr header seals opening win for Matildas at Asian Cup

          • Marissa Lordanic
          Mar 1, 2026, 08:00 AM

          PERTH -- The best footballing talent from across Asia has descended upon Australia for the 2026 Women's Asian Cup and tournament hosts Australia have defeated the Philippines to kick-off Group A action.

          Sam Kerr's header in the opening half was enough for the Matildas to seal victory after a dominant performance against the Filipinas.

          Catch up with all the action below in our live blog from from Perth Stadium.

          Live blog | Gamecast | Women's Asian Cup: How to watch, fixtures | Podcast

          For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 Women's Asian Cup homepage.