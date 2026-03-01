As it happened: Kerr header seals opening win for Matildas at Asian Cup

Open Extended Reactions

PERTH -- The best footballing talent from across Asia has descended upon Australia for the 2026 Women's Asian Cup and tournament hosts Australia have defeated the Philippines to kick-off Group A action.

Sam Kerr's header in the opening half was enough for the Matildas to seal victory after a dominant performance against the Filipinas.

Catch up with all the action below in our live blog from from Perth Stadium.

