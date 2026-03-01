Sir Alex Ferguson the special guest as Hearts extend lead

Open Extended Reactions

Watched by Sir Alex Ferguson, Hearts moved seven points clear in the Scottish Premiership after beating Aberdeen 1-0 on Saturday.

Ferguson, the former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager, was invited to the match as a guest of Hearts coach Derek McInnes.

McInnes said he sat in his office with Ferguson for around an hour ahead of the game and would be catching up with him again afterward.

"It was nice for him to see Tynecastle the way it was and see a winning performance," McInnes said. "He's watched us a lot this season and he's quite tuned in to what we're doing so I'm grateful that he's made the effort to come and see us today."

Sir Alex Ferguson watches from the stand during Hearts' win over Aberdeen. Malcolm Mackenzie/Getty Images

Claudio Braga scored the decisive goal in the 28th minute for Hearts, who will be watching the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic on Sunday with interest.

Rangers are in second place, two points ahead of Celtic.

Not since 1985, when Aberdeen were champions under Ferguson, has a team other than Celtic or Rangers been Scottish champions.

"It felt like a big game, I think the fans made it that, and the situation in terms of the context of the league made it that," McInnes said. "I looks like a tight scoreline but I thought it was a very good performance."

Hearts were supposed to be going to Dubai on Monday for a warm-weather training camp but those plans have been shelved amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

"We woke up this morning and were resigned to it that we'll not be travelling," McInnes added. "I think there's more important things going on.

"It's disappointing obviously, but we might push it down the line because there's going to be opportunities between now and the end of the season where we could maybe just do a similar booking.

"But we'll just train as normal in Edinburgh this week."

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.