Wolves vs. Liverpool: TV channel in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Liverpool travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, in the first of two consecutive games between the two sides in the West Midlands. The Premier League fixture on Tuesday evening will be followed by an FA Cup fifth round tie on Friday night.

Both sides will be confident, particularly after recent results. Liverpool have won each of their last three, and four of their last five in the Premier League. It is a run of form that stretches to seven wins in their last nine games, as Arne Slot's side look to revive their campaign after a woeful autumn and early winter effectively ruled them out of the title race.

The latest of those wins for Liverpool was a 5-2 home win against West Ham United, as they kept their momentum going following last week's dramatic late 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Wolves have picked up four points from their last two home games in the Premier League, following up a 2-2 draw against Arsenal with a superb 2-0 win in the West Midlands Derby against Aston Villa.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sunday on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Tuesday, March 3 at 8:15 p.m. GMT (3:15 p.m. ET; 1:45 a.m. IST, Wednesday and 7:45 a.m. AEDT, Wednesday)

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Referee: Tom Bramall

VAR: Tim Wood

Team news

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hwang Hee-Chan, F: knock, OUT

Liverpool

Florian Wirtz, M: back, OUT

Alexander Isak, F: ankle, OUT

Conor Bradley, D: knee, OUT

Wataru Endo, M: ankle, OUT

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, OUT

Talking Points

Liverpool remain unconvincing

It's not a common thing to see a team score five goals in a game and still not be convinced by their long-term prospects, but that is exactly what Liverpool showed against West Ham at Anfield on Saturday. They were clinical in taking their chances, and West Ham didn't defend set-pieces well, so the result went the way of Slot's men, but there was plenty from the game that would have given Liverpool's future opponents encouragement.

West Ham got in behind Liverpool way too easily and too often, they played through Liverpool's press on numerous occasions, and their own pressure forced Liverpool into ragged moments at the back. Wolves will be buoyed by that.

In fact, in the reverse fixture, Wolves did produce a superb second half against Liverpool at Anfield, in a game that eventually 2-1 to the hosts, thanks to goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz. However, a spirited second half fightback saw Wolves threaten multiple times. Those frailties from then still do exist in the Liverpool ranks, so they will be wary.

Derby win will lift Wolves

Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Wolves are 14 points adrift of Premier League safety, and with just nine games left to play, their path down to next year's Championship is likely sealed. Having been in the Premier League for eight seasons in a row, Wolves' run is coming to an end, and they will look to give their fans a little to cheer about at the end of a difficult season.

In that sense, their Friday night derby win against Aston Villa would've been a massive lift. Wolves were full value for their win in that game, having been a consistent threat throughout the game, while defending stubbornly throughout the game. With another big game at Molineux on Tuesday, and then another to follow in the FA Cup later in the week, it could be a week from Wolves' fans' dreams after what has been a nightmare season so far.

The fans will be up for it, the players certainly will be too, considering how well they've played at home recently. This will be a tough test for Liverpool.

Liverpool unlock set-piece prowess

Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In the first half of the season, Liverpool's record from set-pieces was dire, both in how many goals they conceded from them, and how few they scored from them. It got so bad that they relieved set-piece coach Aaron Briggs of his duties. Since then, Liverpool's set-piece prowess at both ends of the pitch have seen a huge uptick.

In their first 20 league games this season, Liverpool scored just three goals from set pieces They have now scored nine set-piece goals in their past eight league games, the most of any team in that period.

Slot is adamant that this is just Liverpool's luck reverting to the mean after the number of goals they conceded from set-pieces earlier on in the season. He will hope that the luck carries on longer, as they continue to fight the race to finish in the Champions League spots for next season.

Wirtz a big miss for Liverpool

Slot confirmed after the win against West Ham that Florian Wirtz will miss at least this clash against Wolves, with the timeline on his return to fitness not clear yet. Since Wirtz walked out of the warm-up against Nottingham Forest last week, Liverpool haven't been convincing for large parts of the two games they've played without the German.

Against a Wolves side that are likely to stick to their game-plan of trying to deny Liverpool before springing on the counter-attack, Slot will miss the ability that the German has to unlock such deep defences. It's a bad time for Liverpool to miss Wirtz's abilities, particularly in the form he was in before his injury. Wirtz had scored against Wolves in the reverse fixture, and was generally excellent in that game.

What do the numbers say?